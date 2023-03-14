Arkansas Kentucky Basketball

Arkansas’ Davonte Davis shoots while defended by Kentucky’s Chris Livingston (24) during the second half of the Razorbacks’ win over the Wildcats on Feb. 7 in Lexington, Ky. The Razorbacks play Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

 James Crisp

FAYETTEVILLE — Once again the Razorbacks have made it to the NCAA Tournament and will play on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on TBS against Illinois in Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena.

Arkansas (20-13) is a No. 8 seed while Illinois (20-12) is seeded No. 9. The two are in the Midwest Region. The winner of Arkansas and Illinois will face the winner of No. 1 seed Kansas (27-7) and No. 16 Howard (22-12) on Saturday. Eric Musselman knows Illinois will present a big challenge.

