FAYETTEVILLE — Once again the Razorbacks have made it to the NCAA Tournament and will play on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on TBS against Illinois in Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena.
Arkansas (20-13) is a No. 8 seed while Illinois (20-12) is seeded No. 9. The two are in the Midwest Region. The winner of Arkansas and Illinois will face the winner of No. 1 seed Kansas (27-7) and No. 16 Howard (22-12) on Saturday. Eric Musselman knows Illinois will present a big challenge.
This is the third year in a row and 36th time in school history for Arkansas appear in the NCAA Tournament. The last time the Razorbacks made it three consecutive years was 2006-2008. It’s the third time in school history Arkansas has gained an No. 8 seed.
Both Arkansas and Illinois enter not having played their best basketball of the season. Illinois and Arkansas are both 4-6 in their last 10 games. Arkansas played half its games against teams in the NCAA Tournament, lost Trevon Brazile early to an injury and Nick Smith Jr. missed over half the season.
The Razorbacks, coming off back-to-back NCAA Elite 8 berths, are #21 in the NCAA NET and owns the #3 strength of schedule in the country according to WarrenNolan.com. Also, according to WarrenNolan.com, Arkansas has the #4 non-conference RPI and #7 non-conference strength of schedule. KenPom.com rates Arkansas #19 in the nation.
This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams. Illinois has won the first five. Illinois finished fifth in the Big Ten this season.
Illinois is led by guard Terrance Shannon, 6-6, 215, who is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Forward Matthew Mayer, 6-9, 225, enters averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 boards, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Forward Coleman Hawkins, 6-10, 225, is averaging 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, three assists, one steal and 1.2 blocks. Musselman talked about Shannon.
One bit of potential bad news is star freshman point guard Anthony Black was seen Sunday in a walking boot.
Black has played in all 33 games this season averaging 34.7 minutes per outing. He’s averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.6 block each outing.
