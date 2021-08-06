As the calendar turned to August, I couldn’t help but start to set my mind toward football.
I’ve been in the process of meeting with football coaches within Faulkner County in preparation for the Log Cabin’s annual football preview, and it gets me more excited for football season.
I’ve said this before, but Faulkner County has some quality head coaches.
I’ve yet to meet with two of our county head coaches, but I know those two are of good quality.
I started this last week meeting with Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer on Monday.
Though his team is in for a challenging year with just 15 healthy kids on the roster, I could tell he enjoys working with this group of kids.
He said their attitude has been good despite the low numbers, which you certainly don’t want poor attitudes, especially during such a challenging season.
From there, I met with coach Todd Langrell on Tuesday morning in Vilonia.
Langrell is set to begin year four with Vilonia and he’s done a great job of making Vilonia football competitive again.
Prior to Langrell’s arrival, Vilonia had not won more than five games from 2013 to 2018.
In Langrell’s first season in 2018, Vilonia showed much better fight than it had during the one-win season in 2017.
In 2019, Vilonia won seven games and then won six last season.
Langrell hopes to build on that with what he believes may be the one of the better skill position groups in Class 5A.
Tuesday afternoon, I met with Nathan Brown at UCA.
There has been much made about the Bears leaving the Southland Conference to head to the ASUN Conference.
But, the Bears will compete in what has been called the AQ7 or WAC-ASUN Challenge this season as former Southland foes along with future ASUN opponents gather together for a hybrid conference for this upcoming season.
Brown didn’t shy away from the schedule UCA will face this season as it will face four conference champions from last season as well as the FCS national Champion, along with an FBS opponent.
The Bears kick off against Arkansas State in Jonesboro, then face the Missouri Valley Conference co-champion Missouri State.
In week three, UCA plays SWAC champion Arkansas-Pine Bluff before and then play FCS champion Sam Houston State to open the Bears’ 2021 home slate.
On Oct. 30, the Bears face the final of those conference champions when UCA travels to Jacksonville State.
The Bears will be playing on new turf as the first iteration of “The Stripes” is being replaced for a fresh set of stripes.
On Thursday morning, it was an early morning trip to Greenbrier to meet with longtime Greenbrier coach Randy Tribble.
The Panthers got off to a rough start last year, falling to 2-4 before rattling off five straight wins and then falling in the second round of the 5A playoffs to Magnolia in a shootout.
Tribble hopes the team can carry over that momentum with quarterback Cooper Wilcox and running back Nick Huett leading the offense.
Just prior to noon Thursday, I met with Austin Emerson in Mayflower at their new indoor facility.
Emerson, who is Langrell’s successor, compared his tenure with Kramer’s at Conway Christian as both coaches took over extremely talented teams in their first year.
Things have been down for both teams, but they're both confident in the future.
Mayflower has been getting quite a bit of new things as Emerson gave me a tour of their new indoor.
The team will also debut new Nike-branded white uniforms this season.
Rounding out the week, I met with Conway’s Keith Fimple during a slight rain Friday morning.
The Wampus Cats were working while I spoke with Fimple as he is prepared to work without Ben Weese, Bryce Bohannon and Jayden Williams as all three talented former Wampus Cats are in college.
However, the Wampus Cats are projected to be the second best team in the 7A Central behind three-time reigning state champion Bryant.
I’ve yet to meet with Quitman’s DJ Marrs and Hendrix’s Buck Buchanan.
Marrs has Quitman playing well over the last few years, while Hendrix is always competitive in the Southern Athletic Association.
(0) comments
