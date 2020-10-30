There was a lot of scoring going on for area football teams Friday night as most prevail with victories.
Conway put the sportsmanship rule in place with a 49-27 win over Little Rock Catholic at home.
Early on, it looked as though the Rockets would put up more of a fight than many thought, taking a 10-7 lead off a 30-yard field goal by senior kicker Paul Owens with 5:49 left in the first quarter.
Instead, the Wampus Cats began lighting up the scoreboard with senior quarterback Ben Weese throwing the first of four touchdowns on the night, with this one going to senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon for a 14-10 lead.
Weese and Bohannon connected again for Conway’s third score on a 50-yard bomb and then junior defensive back Trailand McClure grabbed an interception and took it 32 yards to the house for a 28-10 Wampus Cat lead with 4:57 left in the first half.
Closing out the half, Owens nailed his second field goal of the night, trimming the Conway lead to 15.
Out of the second half, the Wampus Cats struck for a pair of touchdowns as another Weese, Bohannon connection for a 74-yard score and a 36-yard passing touchdown to Micah Mosby made the score 42-13 with 4:17 left in the third quarter.
Conway grabbed their final touchdown on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back, wide receiver Jamarion Carr.
Weese also ran for a score in the game.
Catholic picked up a pair of touchdowns after the sportsmanship rule went into effect, climbing back into the game 49-27.
Conway closes out the regular season against undefeated Bryant, who knocked off previously conference undefeated North Little Rock 58-21.
Vilonia and Morrilton squared off in Vilonia with the 5A West’s second seed up for grabs, but it was the Devil Dogs that prevailed in a 20-14 victory.
Morrilton got the better of the Eagles early on as sophomore quarterback Damarius Martin connected with senior wide receiver Quincy Clemons for a 37-yard touchdown pass, making the score 6-0 after the extra point was blocked.
With both teams trading possessions and Vilonia unable to take advantage of a turnover, the Devil Dogs got on the board again with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Jackson Moll.
Morrilton failed to convert its 2-point attempt, making the score 12-0 with 2:15 left in the first half.
The Eagles finally got on the board early in the third as junior running back Seth Kirk ran for a 2-yard score.
The touchdown was set up by a 64-yard pass from sophomore Wesley McKissack, who was filling in for an injured Austin Myers, to junior wide receiver Kannon Bartlett.
The Vilonia touchdown made the score 12-7 with 8:02 left in the third.
After forcing Morrilton to punt, Vilonia faced a fourth-and-long situation, but a fake punt allowed the Eagles to extend the drive.
That drive extension paved the way for a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Bartlett to give Vilonia a 14-12 lead with 10:35 left in the game.
On their next possession, the Devil Dogs managed to eat clock as well as retake the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Martin to senior wide receiver Reggie Toney, making the score 20-14.
Vilonia picked up another fourth down late, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs with about a minute left in the game preserving the Morrilton win.
The Eagles host Faulkner County rival Greenbrier in the regular season finale.
Greenbrier and Alma were in a dog fight through much of the first half, but it was the Panthers who eventually went on to win 49-35.
The two teams seemingly traded touchdowns in the first half with the game at a stalemate of 28-28 heading into the break.
Out of halftime, Greenbrier had renewed energy on defense, first scoring on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Nick Huett.
Then, senior running back Trey Havens ran for a 9-yard score, his third of the game to give Greenbrier a 42-28 lead with 8:58 left in the game.
The Panthers got their final score on a 55-yard pick six by senior linebacker Tanner Collins.
Alma picked up a final touchdown with 27 seconds left in the game, but Greenbrier’s damage had been done.
The Panthers travel Friday to Vilonia in the regular season finale.
Mayflower picked up its second win of the season with a 27-12 win over Danville at home.
The Eagles put a pair of touchdowns on the board before the Little Johns scored their first touchdown.
Then, the two teams traded touchdowns, leading to the 27-12 final.
Mayflower ends the season with a home contest against Atkins.
Conway Christian didn’t fare well against Magazine as the Eagles fell 61-24.
CCS ends the regular season with a home contest against undefeated Bigelow.
Quitman found itself in a 41-38 shootout with Mountainburg on Friday.
The Bulldogs move on to face Hector on the road in the regular season finale.
