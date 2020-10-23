A shootout in Conway, a blowout in Alma, Bigelow and Mountainburg and a tight contest in Farmington littered high school football Friday.
Originally scheduled to play at Little Rock Central, the Conway Wampus Cats welcomed Christian Brothers out of Memphis because of a cancelation at Central.
Fans were treated to a high-scoring affair between one of Arkansas’ and Tennessee’s top high school teams with Conway winning 49-42.
Christian Brothers struck early with senior running back Ty Wilson catching a 60-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
After a Conway punt, Purple Wave junior running back Dallan Hayden, brother of former Arkansas Razorback Chase Hayden, scored on a 16-yard rushing touchdown which was set up by a 38-yard run.
The touchdown gave Christian Brothers a 14-0 lead.
However, Conway stormed back with a pair of touchdowns to tie it up at 14 with senior quarterback Ben Weese connecting with senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon for a 68-yard score and then a 50-yard score from Weese to junior running back Manny Smith.
Both teams traded touchdowns until the Purple Wave were forced to kick a field goal, trailing Conway 28-24 with two seconds left before halftime.
Out of the break, the Wampus Cats went up by 11 on an 11-yard pass from Weese to Bohannon, but back came Christian Brothers with a 37-yard rushing touchdown by Hayden.
After a 2-point conversion and a Conway safety, the Purple Wave trailed by one until a blocked punt set up another Weese to Bohannon connection from 24 yards out to give the Wampus Cats a 42-34 lead with 1:24 left in the third.
Hayden, who was a thorn in Conway’s side all night rushing for more than 300 yards, scored again on a 51-yard run, tying the game at 42 after a converted 2-point attempt.
The Wampus Cats were soon faced with a fourth down, but converted and went on to score another touchdown on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Jamarion Carr, taking a 49-42 lead.
Neither team generated anything on their next two possessions and then Conway stuffed Hayden short of the first down marker on a fourth down attempt to seal the win.
The Wampus Cats host Little Rock Catholic next Friday.
Greenbrier and Farmington also played a close one through much of the game, but it was the Panthers that prevailed on the road with a 28-15 win.
The score was knotted up at seven until late in the third when Greenbrier running back Nick Huett broke a 66-yard touchdown, giving the Panthers a 14-7 lead with 18 seconds left in the third.
Farmington answered midway through the fourth on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Caden Elsik and converted a 2-point attempt to go up 15-14 with 6:31 left in the game.
Shortly, Greenbrier answered with a 77-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cooper Wilcox to sophomore wide receiver Carter Mcelhany to take a 20-15 lead after the 2-point attempt failed.
Then, Panther junior Shannon Howard picked off Farmington senior quarterback Tate Sutton and nearly turned it into a pick-six from 50 yards out, but was stopped short of the end zone.
Senior running back Trey Havens punched it in from 1-yard out on the next play and then converted a 2-point attempt to give Greenbrier the win.
Greenbrier hosts Alma next Friday.
Vilonia had no trouble with Alma on Friday as it came away with a 35-8 win on the road.
The Eagles were the first on the board after an interception set up a 3-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Seth Kirk with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
The Vilonia defense then blocked an Alma punt, which set the Eagles up three yards out.
On fourth down, Kirk punched it in, giving Vilonia a 14-point lead.
The Eagles opened it up to 21 when sophomore quarterback Wesley McKissack, who was filling in for an injured Austin Myers, connected with junior wide receiver Jamison Hinsley on a 37-yard touchdown.
Alma finally got on the board with a 43-yard touchdown pass, but the rest of the game was all Vilonia as they put up another two scores to come away with a 35-8 win.
Vilonia hosts Morrilton next Friday.
Mayflower was off this week after its game against Two Rivers was canceled. Mayflower hosts Danville next Friday.
Conway Christian has yet to find its elusive win after getting blown out by Mountainburg 44-16 on the road.
Quitman couldn’t knock off undefeated Bigelow on Friday as the Panthers rolled to a 47-9 victory.
The Bulldogs host Mountainburg next Friday.
