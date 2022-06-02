For the first time in three years, the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games will be played.
Seniors across numerous Arkansas high schools will gather on the University of Central Arkansas campus to take part in the AHSCA All-Star Games.
All-star game rosters for spring sports were announced Wednesday.
Conway’s Ty Fisher has been named a part of the East Boys Soccer All-Star team, while Greenbrier’s Will Garrett has been named to the West team.
Conway’s Deaievon Carter has been named to the East Girls Soccer All-Star team, while Greenbrier’s Alexis Cantu has been named to the West team.
Class 6A State Tournament baseball MVP Austin Rainey will represent Conway for the East Baseball All-Star team, while Jordan Huskey will represent Greenbrier for the West team.
Katlyn Erickson will represent Conway on the East Softball All-Star team, while McKayla Betts will represent Greenbrier and Elise Trautman will represent Vilonia for the West team.
The all-star games will be played June 24 and 25 on the UCA campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.