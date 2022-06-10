This week, the Arkansas Activities Association released coaching awards for the 2021-22 school year as well as volleyball and football championship times.
Game times for championship volleyball are as follows: 11 a.m. for 2A, 1 p.m. for 3A, 3 p.m. for 4A, 5 p.m. for 5A and 7 p.m. for 6A, all occurring on Oct. 29 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
For championship football games, game dates will be spread across four days, spanning two weekends.
The 8-man championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, while the Class 2A championship will be played at noon Dec. 2, while the Class 7A Championship will be played at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Dec. 3 will feature two championship games, which will begin at noon with the Class 5A championship and the Class 6A championship will be played at 6:30 p.m.
On Dec. 10, the Class 4A championship will be played at noon and then the Class 3A championship will be played at 6:30 p.m.
Then, on Thursday, AAA announced coaches of the year for all sports, which led to three Conway coaches earning these honors.
Wampus Cat baseball coach Leighton Hardin, boys soccer coach Matthew Page and Lady Cats volleyball coach Laura Crow each received coach of the year honors.
Hardin’s baseball team finished second in the 6A Central, but went on to win the 6A State Championship by beating Bentonville, 10-7, May 19 in Benton.
Page’s Wampus Cats won the regular season title for the 6A Central and went on to take the Class 6A championship with a 3-1 win May 21 over Fort Smith Northside.
The season prior, the Wampus Cats played for the state championship, but fell short, losing 4-1 to Springdale.
As for the Lady Cats, their run at a state championship came up short last fall with a 3-1 loss to Fayetteville in the Class 6A State Tournament, but the Lady Cats put together a 26-5 regular season, winning the 6A Central with a 14-0 record.
