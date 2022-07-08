The Arkansas Activities Association and the Wanamaker Corporation have agreed to a multi-year partnership.
The Wanamaker Corporation is the creator of the AAA Golf app and iWanamaker golf event management software. The AAA Golf App powered by iwanamaker is a robust and scalabe golf event management platform specifically designed for high school golf. The partnership makes iWanamaker and the AAA Golf app the official online event management, player rosters, live scoring and rankings rub for high school golf in the state of Arkansas.
The iWanamaker platform will be the official event management software for all AAA regular season and postseason tournaments, advancements and state tournament qualifying. The agreement begins with the upcoming 2022 season and can be used by all classifications during the regular season and will be used by class 6A for the state golf championship. Provided through the platform, athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes free access to schedules, live leaderboards, player scorecards, rankings and more. Spectators must purchase a ticket to access content and a portion of the ticket revenue is shared with member schools.
“We are excited to be in a partnership with Wanamaker Corporation,” AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said. “This will ensure fans, parents, student-athletes and school officials receive real-time results as they support the best high school student-athletes in America during regular and postseason events.”
The AAA joins 10 states and thousands of schools and governing bodies already using Wanamaker Corp. technologies to streamline golf tournament setup, player registration, secure scoring, rankings and data management.
“We are excited to partner with the AAA to bring online secure scoring, accurate golfer rankings and increased scoring integrity to all members of the Arkansas high school golf community,” Wanamaker Corporation CEO Doyle Heisler said. “Arkansas has a long history of producing many prominent golfers, together with the AAA, we are excited to help increase awareness and grow the sport across the state.”
