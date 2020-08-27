Scorebook Live Inc. (SBLive Sports) is now the official digital content partner of the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA).
As the AAA’s chosen digital content partner, SBLive Sports, along with the soon to be released AAA mobile app, will be the official source for all AAA scores, schedules, statistics, tournament brackets, gamecasts, live scoring and more beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
“We are excited to join forces with SBLive,” AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said. “After listening and learning what SBLive had to offer, we feel like they are a perfect fit for the AAA. We really want to bring live scoring to Arkansas, and we believe SBLive has the technology and resources to do that.”
“We are really looking forward to being a part of the Arkansas high school sports landscape,” said Dan Beach, SBLive’s founder and CEO. “And we are committed to providing fans with great content while also making it easy for coaches and athletic directors to create and manage schedules, scores and rosters via our content sharing partnership with DragonFly Athletics.”
The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) is the primary sanctioning body for high school sports in the state of Arkansas. The mission of the Arkansas Activities Association is to promote the value of participation in interscholastic activities in the AAA member schools and to provide services to the schools in a fair and impartial manner while assisting and supporting their efforts to develop thinking, productive and prepared individuals as they become positive, contributing citizens modeling the democratic principles of our state and nation.
SBLive Sports is a sports media and technology company that serves the high school sports market with innovative software products and media services. State Associations, athletic administrators and coaches are provided with a suite of products that allow them to manage tournaments, teams and leagues as well as live score games across multiple sports in order to engage today’s sports fans in a manner that they have come to expect from professional and collegiate sports organizations and media companies. For more information visit us at https://arkansas.score booklive.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.