Over the weekend, the Arkansas Activities Association sent out a press release stating that postseason basketball tournaments would be pushed back a week.
The statement read, “The Arkansas Activities Association will be moving the regional basketball tournaments, the state basketball tournaments and the state basketball finals back one week to allow conferences to finish their regular seasons and tournaments.
“Due to the amount of COVID-19 cancelations during the regular season, a conference tournament may be needed for correct seeding into the regional and state tournaments. Schools and conferences will need to check the updated deadlines for submitting their final seeds to the AAA.
“The AAA is committed to finding the most equitable solution when dealing with COVID-19 related no-contest and with unprecedented weather conditions that prevent the timely completion of the season.”
The new tournament dates for regional tournaments from Class 1A to Class 4A will be played March 3-6.
State Tournament dates for Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A and Class 5A will be played March 8 through 15, while Class 4A and Class 6A will be played March 9 through 13.
The state basketball finals will now take place March 18 through 20.
