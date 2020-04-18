For about a month, the Conway High School basketball team was stuck in limbo.
Conway, as well as Little Rock Central, won their 6A semifinal game on Saturday, March 7. Their finals matchup was scheduled for a week later in Hot Springs, on Saturday, March 14.
However, it was in the middle of that off week when life as we know it, at least for a while, changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Schools were suspended until April 17, and Conway’s championship game was postponed. There was hope that if things got back to some form of normal, the game could be played at some point.
But when Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced that schools in the state would remain closed for the rest of the academic year, that effectively ended any hope of playing.
Shortly after the governor’s pronouncement, the Arkansas Activities Association revealed that those teams who made the finals but had not been able to play would both be declared state champions. That meant both the Wampus Cats and the Tigers were 6A champs.
Playing the title game at some future point was probably never going to be feasible anyway. With schools closed, teams were not allowed to practice. They could not even open the gyms for voluntary workouts.
To have teams come back and try to play after a layoff lasting a month or more would have been a lot to ask. Still, the AAA, and the teams, had to hold out a little hope. But ultimately, they made the right call.
The final decision by the AAA may not have been the way either team would have wanted to become state champs, but it takes nothing way from the crown.
Both teams earned it. They both got better as the season progressed, which is what you want to happen. Both teams were peaking at the right time.
Both came out of the ultracompetitive 6A Central conference, with the Tigers the four seed and the Cats the five.
Thus, neither team got a bye, as only the top two finishers from each conference get to sit out the opening round.
Central had to beat the one seed from the West in Springdale Har-Ber and the defending state champion Fort Smith Northside.
Conway had to beat the two seed from the West in Fayetteville and the No. 1 ranked team in the state in North Little Rock.
As I said, both teams earned it, so I have no problem with both teams being declared champs.
My son is one of the managers for Conway High. Coach Salty Longing took the time to text him individually to tell him the good news, and to tell him they would soon be getting sized for state championship rings.
I had the pleasure of watching this team all season. They ended up being every bit as good as any team in the state.
They went through the usual ups and downs of a long season. But when it mattered most, they gelled into a true team.
So, congrats to the Conway High School Wampus Cat basketball team, 2020 class 6A state champions.
