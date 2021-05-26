The Arkansas Activities Association has released its baseball and softball all-state selections with 15 area student-athletes being named to the all-state teams.
First up, In baseball, from Conway, Anthony Snyder.
Snyder helped the Wampus Cats 23-10 overall record and an 8-6 record in the 6A Central under coach Leighton Hardin’s first full season as Conway’s baseball coach.
Hardin took over the program after former coach Noel Boucher retired.
Conway entered the Class 6A State Tournament as the Centrals’ fourth seed, knocking off Bentonville West, 2-1, in the first round, before losing, 4-0, to the eventual state champions Rogers.
Greenbrier landed a pair on the AAA 5A All-Stars as Isaac Hulse and Jordan Huskey were selected.
Hulse and Huskey helped the Panthers to a 17-10 overall record, including a 10-4 5A West record.
Greenbrier was one-and-done in the Class 5A State Tournament, falling, 2-1, to Texarkana.
Mayflower’s Westin Pickell was named a Class 3A All-Star after he helped the Eagles to a 13-17 overall record, including a 4-3 record in Class 4-3A competition.
Mayflower missed out on the Class 3A State Tournament after losing, 4-3, in the 3A Region 3 Tournament opening round to DeWitt.
Guy-Perkins’ Aaron Passmore was named a Class 1A All-Star. He helped Guy-Perkins to a Class 1A State Tournament berth, which led to a 10-6 win over Scranton in the first round of the tournament.
Guy-Perkins’ hopes of a state title ended when Izard County won 10-0 in the second round.
On the softball side of things, Conway’s Sofia King and Allie McMillen contributed to Conway’s first-ever state championship game appearance in program history.
The Lady Cats finished the regular season at 23-9 overall and a 10-5 record in the 6A Central, earning a Class 6A Tournament berth.
Conway then beat Har-Ber, 5-4, in the first round before beating Rogers, 4-3.
The Lady Cats beat 6A Central top-seeded Cabot, 9-1, before falling, 3-0, to Bentonville in the state championship game.
Two Greenbrier Lady Panthers were named all-stars, while one Vilonia Lady Eagle was named.
Greenbrier’s McKayla Betts and Kylie Griffin were named all-stars after helping the Lady Panthers to an 18-10 overall record, while going 8-6 in 5A West competition.
Greenbrier fell one game short of qualifying for the 5A State Tournament.
Vilonia’s Julie Johnson was also named a Class 5A All-Star after contributing to a 15-12 overall Lady Eagle record and a 9-4 5A West record.
Vilonia lost, 4-2, to Lakeside in the opening round of the Class 5A Tournament.
In Class 3A, Mayflower’s Autumn Fuller was named an all-star after helping the Lady Eagles to a 16-13 overall and a 5-2 record in 4-3A competition.
Mayflower fell, 6-3, to Booneville in the opening round of the Class 3A Tournament.
Quitman landed a pair of all-stars at Class 2A.
Riley Drake and Kassie Rhodes were named all-stars after helping the Lady Bulldogs to a 22-5 overall record and a 5-2A conference title.
Quitman’s run at the Class 2A State Championship ended in the second round after falling to Mansfield, 5-4.
The Lady Bulldogs started the tournament off with an 8-0 victory over East Poinsett County.
Mt. Vernon-Enola also had a pair of all-stars at the Class 1A level.
Ally Mendoza and Mackenzie Tucker were named all-stars after helping the Lady Warhawks to a 20-5 record and an undefeated conference 5-1A record.
Mt. Vernon-Enola opened the Class 1A State Tournament with a 15-0 win over Mulberry/Pleasant View but lost 5-4, in the second round to Taylor.
