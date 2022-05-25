The Arkansas Activities Association has released baseball and softball all-state Tuesday and all-tournament teams Wednesday.
The all-state baseball teams are represented by nine local student-athletes, while softball has 10 local representatives.
Seven local student-athletes made the baseball all-state tournament team, while six were named to the softball all-state tournament team.
For the all-state baseball team: Conway’s Hugh Hill and Austin Rainey earned Class 6A honors; Greenbrier’s Paxton Flagg, Jordan Huskey and J.D Zachary earned Class 5A honors; Mayflower’s Blaze Roberts earned Class 3A honors; St. Joseph’s Collin Coney earned Class 2A honors and Guy-Perkins’ Aaron Passmore and Mt. Vernon-Enola’s Tyler Whitfield earned Class 1A honors.
For the all-state baseball team: Conway’s Katlyn Erickson and Sofia King earned Class 6A honors; Greenbrier’s Makayla Betts and Vilonia’s Hope Johnson and Elise Trautman earned Class 5A honors; Mayflower’s Tori Barksdale earned Class 3A honors; Quitman’s Silver Mulliniks and Madi Thompson earned Class 2A honors and Guy-Perkins’ Kenzi Stokes and Mt. Vernon-Enola’s Kendyl Stevens earned Class 1A honors.
For the baseball all-tournament team: Conway’s Austin Rainey, who was the Class 6A Tournament MVP, Hugh Hill and Will Thompson earned Class 6A honors; Greenbrier’s Jordan Huskey earned Class 5A honors; St. Joseph’s Max Longing earned Class 2A honors and Guy-Perkins’ Colin Fisher and Mt. Vernon-Enola’s Tyler Whitfield earned Class 1A honors.
For the softball all-tournament team: Conway’s Breelyn Conley earned Class 6A honors; Vilonia’s Lila Toll earned Class 5A honors; Mayflower’s Bella Immel earned Class 3A honors; Quitman’s Chloe Liles earned Class 2A honors and Guy-Perkins’ Alyson Rooney and Mt. Vernon-Enola’s Ally Mendoza earned Class 1A honors.
