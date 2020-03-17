After deciding the postpone the Arkansas state high school basketball finals for classifications 3A through 6A, the Arkansas Activities Association has released its all-state members for each classification.
Eleven local high school basketball players from Faulkner County received all-state selections.
That list includes student-athletes represented all local schools except Conway Christian, Guy-Perkins and St. Joseph.
Starting the list of all-state selections is Conway senior guard Caleb London.
London helped the Wampus Cats to a 21-8 overall record, going 8-6 in the 6A Central.
Conway got off to a rocky start in conference play, going 2-3 to start conference play, but rattled off a three-game winning streak.
After losing to North Little Rock in a triple overtime game, Conway picked up a pair of wins over Cabot and Northside and then falling at Little Rock Central.
The Wampus Cats closed out the season with a home win over Catholic and then fell at Bryant to drop to the conference’s fifth seed.
Conway proved to be an extremely difficult out as it beat Bentonville by one and the Central’s No. 1 seeded North Little Rock by 15 points.
The Wampus Cats then beat the West’s second seed Fayetteville in the semifinals to reach the state finals.
Conway was prepared to play Central, a team it had not beaten in 2020 across two matchups, but the postponement due to coronavirus of the state title games left the Wampus Cats and their fans wondering if Conway could have hoisted the state championship.
On the girls side, the Conway Lady Cats had two names earn all-state selections and they are freshman Chloe Clardy and senior Jada Pickens.
Without one of their top players due to injury from last season, Clardy stepped up and helped Conway, along with Pickens to push Conway to a 22-8 overall record and 10-4 conference record.
The Lady Cats had a healthy grip on the second seed throughout much of the season, trailing behind just reigning state champion Fort Smith Northside.
But, an injury to freshman center Savannah Scott helped contribute to a three-game skid before closing out the regular season with a trio of wins.
Conway managed to secure the second seed from the Central and earned a first-round bye.
The Lady Cats got past Har-Ber with little issue before running into the West’s top seed Bentonville in the semifinals, ending the Conway season.
Greenbrier’s lone representative senior guard Kobe Dunlap was a bright spot amidst a struggling season in which Greenbrier went 10-16 and 6-8 in conference play, missing out on the state playoffs.
The Vilonia boys placed a pair of seniors on the all-state list with forward Austin Koonce and guard Tyler Moran.
Koonce and Moran helped the Eagles to a third-place finish in the 5A West, but it was a one-and-done appearance for the Vilonia boys in a 75-65 opening-round loss to Marion in the state tournament.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles also placed a pair on the all-state list as senior forward Paige Kelley and junior guard Lauren Patterson.
The two all-staters dropped just one conference loss to Greenwood, but ultimately won the 5A West and earned a one seed, however a strong Mountain Home team outed the Lady Eagles in the opening round of the 5A tournament.
Mayflower boys and girls landed players on the all-state list in junior forward Braxtyn McCuien and junior Kamiah Turner.
McCuien’s Eagles had a strong season, going 23-10 overall and 10-4 in conference play.
The Mayflower boys earned the region 2 second seed and beat Bald Knob in the opening round of the 3A state tournament.
The Eagles knocked off the higher-seeded Drew Central, but ultimately fell to Osceola in the semifinals.
The Mayflower girls followed a similar trajectory.
The Lady Eagles went 24-10 overall, while going 9-6 in conference play.
The Mayflower girls beat Trumann in the opening round and then beat Rose Bud in the second round.
In the third round, the Lady Eagles fell 46-43 to Valley Springs in the semifinals.
Mt. Vernon-Enola also placed a boys and girls basketball player on their respective all-state lists.
Boys junior Wesley Booker helped his Warhawks team to a 29-9 overall record and a 14-2 record in conference play.
The MVE boys scored a 17-point win over Hillcrest in the opening round of the 1A state tournament and then logged a 10-point victory over Caddo Hills.
The Warhawks met their end when Nevada won 66-42 in the semifinals.
The Lady Warhawks went 30-8 and 13-4 in conference play with the help of junior Kenlie Raby.
Despite the strong record, however, the MVE girls were outed in the opening round by Viola in a 17-point losing effort.
