The Arkansas Activities Association brought forth on Tuesday the proposed new conferences for the 2022-2024 football competition cycles.
With previous knowledge accounted for, Greenbrier would move up to Class 6A, Mayflower would move up to Class 4A and Quitman would be moving up to Class 3A.
Thus, all classifications would be accounted for in area football.
Under the proposed changes, this continues to look to be the case.
Conway will stay in the 7A Central, while Little Rock Catholic drops down to 6A and Jonesboro moves up to the 7A Central.
Greenbrier will move to the 6A West, along with former 5A Central members Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy.
Alongside those three teams are Greenwood, Lake Hamilton, Mountain Home, Russellville, Siloam Springs and Van Buren.
Vilonia stays in the Class 5A, but will move from the 5A West to the 5A Central, joining Beebe, Muamelle, Watson Chapel, White Hall and 5A Central newcomers Little Rock Mills, Morrilton, Pine Bluff and Joe T. Robinson.
Mayflower will make the move up to Class 4A and is proposed to compete in the 4A-4 alongside Dover, Lamar, Pottsville, with fellow newcomers Bauxite, Central Arkansas Christian, Clinton, Haskell Harmony Grove and Little Rock Hall.
Quitman moves up from Class 2A to Class 3A and will join the 3A-2.
Quitman will compete against newcomers Atkins, Perryville and Yellville-Summit, while 3A-2 mainstays are Melbourne, Newport and Salem.
Conway Christian will stay in Class 2A in this current cycle, competing in the 2A-1.
The conference will consist of Bigelow, Decatur, Hector, Johnson County Westside, Magazine and Mountainburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.