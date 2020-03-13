Taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several sports organizations are canceling, postponing and suspending their programs at this time.
After announcing it was postponing Friday and Saturday’s state finals games, the Arkansas Activities Association announced Thursday evening that it will be suspending all spring sports and activities for the time being.
“Due to growing concerns over COVID-19 virus, the AAA will suspend all spring interscholastic competition starting March 15 until March 30,” the release said. “On March 30, the AAA will reassess the COVID-19 situation, and announce further plans.”
While this is a temporary postponement of the spring sports season, the organization could conclude that it is best to postpone the remainder of the spring sports season.
On Thursday, the Southland Conference announced that it would be suspending spring sports competition through March 30 after announcing it will be canceling the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
In addition to those two entities, the Southern Athletic Association, which Hendrix is a member of, has announced it will indefinitely suspend all conference athletic contests, which is effective March 20.
“Based on the advice received from federal and state public health and governmental authorities, with the primary concern being the health and well-being of our campus communities, the SAA presidents concluded that all conference competition, which includes all SAA spring championships and awards, will be suspended effective March 20,” a release said.
The release continued to say that “the SAA has requested an additional year of eligibility waiver from the NCAA for all spring sport student-athletes affected by this nation-wide health crisis.”
On Friday afternoon, the American Midwest Conference announced it will cancel all remaining intercollegiate activities, including conference championships for the 2020 spring season.
"This was a tough decision by our council of presidents knowing the impact it would have on so many young women and men that compete for our institutions and the conference," AMC commissioner Will Wolper said. "On the other hand, our No. 1 priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and community. With that in mind, this is the right decision."
Individual conference competitions have been canceled, but nothing thus far about a complete suspension of spring activities.
Also, Central Arkansas Sporting Events USSSA has announced it will be rescheduling this weekend’s tournaments to May 16 and 17.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place March 14 and 15, but due to COVID-19, the league decided to reschedule the tournaments.
Additional information can be found at casportsevents.com.
The Log Cabin Democrat will monitor these situations and will update accordingly.
