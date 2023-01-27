x

UCA's Bear Stadium, along with Farris Field and Estes Stadium, will be the sites of the Arkansas Activities Association's Weekend of Champions May 18-20.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

After a two-year stint in Benton, the Weekend of Champions is headed to Conway and the University of Central Arkansas.

The Arkansas Activities Association championship weekend for high school baseball, softball and soccer will be played at UCA in May after Conway, led by the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau, won the bid Jan. 11 as voted on by the AAA Board of Directors. Three sites submitted bids — Conway, Benton and the Rogers School District.

