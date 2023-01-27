After a two-year stint in Benton, the Weekend of Champions is headed to Conway and the University of Central Arkansas.
The Arkansas Activities Association championship weekend for high school baseball, softball and soccer will be played at UCA in May after Conway, led by the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau, won the bid Jan. 11 as voted on by the AAA Board of Directors. Three sites submitted bids — Conway, Benton and the Rogers School District.
Benton was the first site eliminated by vote. Conway eventually won after several tie votes with Rogers.
The Weekend of Champions had traditionally been played at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville before Benton got all three championships two years ago because of conflicts with the Razorbacks baseball and softball teams.
“For the past 10 years, we’ve hosted the high school all star games and coaches clinic [at UCA],” said Rachel Shaw, executive director of the convention and visitors bureau. “We work closely with the Arkansas Activities Association on that. We do that in partnership with UCA and Conway High School. We had asked them [AAA} how can we host more events through your organization. They gave us a list of all of the events that were up for bid this year. The Weekend of Champions was one of them.
“We presented in front of a group of 20 superintendents from throughout the state, who were the governing body for the AAA. We made a pitch for the event.”
There will be 20 games played between baseball, soccer and softball May 18-20 at UCA. The baseball will be played at Bear Stadium. The softball will be played at Farris Field and the soccer will be played at Estes Stadium.
“We put that pitch together in hopes of increasing tourism during that time and bringing those [40] teams to Conway and spend money in our restaurants and stay in our hotels,” Shaw said.
UCA is scheduled to host a three-game baseball series that weekend with Eastern Kentucky. Shaw said the game times will be worked out with no issues.
“We talked to UCA about this before we presented our bid,” Shaw said. “They don’t see that it will be a conflict. They can schedule the high school games in times that do not conflict with UCA games.”
The baseball stadium holds 1,000. The softball facility has a listed capacity of 500 but more can sit on the berm area, with more than 1,200 showing up last year when UCA played the Arkansas Razorbacks. Estes Stadium holds over 10,000.
According to a Facebook post by the Convention and Visitors Bureau, UCA athletic director Brad Teague said the move to Conway for the Weekend of Champions makes sense for many reasons.
“Our CVB is aggressive and progressive,” he said. “UCA has a beautiful campus with great facilities. Our department’s relationship with the AAA is strong as we have hosted the high school all-star week for almost 10 years.
“We will be able to provide a great experience for these elite high school teams.”
A year ago, the Conway Wampus Cats baseball team and boys soccer team won state championships at Benton.
