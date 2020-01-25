A big game from Abilene Christian senior guard Breanna Wright was the driving force in the Wildcats’ 74-64 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Saturday.
“We couldn’t stop No. 10 today,” UCA coach Sandra Rushing said. “I put Taylor Sells on her, but I have to figure out where I need to get through because she kept getting the ball. She just kept getting away from us.”
The Sugar Bears (8-10, 4-5 Southland Conference) and ACU (15-2, 7-2 SLC) held things close through the first quarter with the Wildcats taking a 15-13 lead.
UCA was stepping toe-to-toe with ACU, leading 13-9 with 1:03 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats hit a pair of 3-pointers to close the quarter to take the lead.
But, by that time, Wright had scored about a third of her points, but the Sugar Bears were still in it.
“I was really pleased with the first seven minutes of the first quarter,” Rushing said. “We looked good, but we lost our focus after that, and that comes down to experience.”
That was until the second quarter rolled around and UCA shot a paltry 20 percent from the field, hitting just 3 of 15 shots.
By halftime, the Wildcats built a 36-22 lead that was jumpstarted in the second quarter by an 8-0 run in a little more than two minutes into the quarter.
From that point on, a majority of ACU’s points came from the free-throw line.
Nine of the Wildcats’ remaining 13 points after the 8-0 run came at the charity stripe.
The Sugar Bears’ lone field goals in the quarter came from a layup from senior guard Sells, who got three points on the play after hitting the and-one free throw, a mid-range jumper from junior forward Hannah Langhi and a layup from junior guard/forward Briana Trigg.
The remaining two points in the quarter came off split free throws by sophomore guard Carley Hudspeth and Trigg.
In the third quarter, the Sugar Bears were able to score alongside ACU, outscoring the Wildcats 15-12 in the quarter.
Trigg kicked off the quarter with a layup, and then after a Wildcats free throw, UCA trimmed the lead down to seven with 5:56 left in the third.
But, a theme that seemed to keep going for the remainder of the game was every time the Sugar Bears pulled within 10 points, ACU wouldn’t let the score get anywhere close to its score.
By the end of the quarter, the Wildcats had pushed their lead back out to double digits, leading 48-37.
Around a corner 3-pointer from Wright and a free throw from ACU junior forward Alyssa Adams, Langhi hit a pair of jumpers to get UCA’s scoring going in the fourth quarter.
Hudspeth also added her second 3-pointer of the game after Langhi’s two baskets and a mid-range jumper by Trigg with 6:30 left in the fourth allowed UCA to pull within eight.
With the Sugar Bears down by eight, the Wildcats quickly added five points before UCA sophomore guard/forward Alana Canady hit a mid-range jumper with 4:50 left in the game.
By the two-minute mark, ACU had pushed its lead back out to 15.
But, another late run by the Sugar Bears got the lead back within single digits, trailing 69-60 with 59.6 seconds left in the game.
After a pair of made free throws by Wright, Sells hit a pair of layups to get the deficit down to seven with 42.2 seconds left.
Then, Langhi was called for an intentional foul with 36.3 seconds left, sending Adams to the line and giving ACU possession.
That ultimately spelled the end for the Sugar Bears.
Wright finished with 31 points, while Adams finished with 16.
Sells finished with a team-high 22 points, while Trigg scored 15 points and Langhi scored 10.
UCA travels Wednesday to Hammond, La., to play the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions.
