The Abilene Christian Wildcats women shot a scorching 61 percent from the field in a 93-71 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Saturday in Abilene, Texas.
The Wildcats (22-5, 14-4 Southland Conference) hit 31 of 51 shots from the field, while hitting 11 of 22 shots from the 3-point line in the win.
The free-throw line was the only area of the floor that ACU didn’t hit at a high percentage, knocking down 20 of 29 shots.
The first quarter was a competitive one as neither team gained much ground with the Sugar Bears (11-16, 7-11 SLC) taking a 15-14 lead, heading into the second.
Starting the second quarter, UCA started heating up from the field, when junior guard/forward Briana Trigg hit a 3-pointer to take a 21-19 lead.
Trigg’s twin sister Ayanna scored on a layup after a Wildcat turnover, while senior guard Taylor Sells nailed a pair of free throws.
ACU junior guard/forward Anna McLeod made a pair of free throws and trading baskets between the two teams led to a Sugar Bears 29-23 lead with 5:45 left before halftime.
UCA sophomore guard Carley Hudspeth hit a 3-pointer to give the Sugar Bears a 3-point lead 34 seconds later, giving UCA a nine-point lead.
But, the Wildcats battled back and eventually took a six-point lead before halftime as ACU went on an 18-3 run to close the quarter to take a 41-35 lead.
The bleeding didn’t stop there for the Sugar Bears as they fell into an 11-point deficit with 7:42 left in the third.
That lead increased to 17 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter.
UCA opened the fourth quarter on an 8-3 run to climb back within 12 points with 8:05 left in the game, but the Wildcats pushed its lead out to 21 three minutes later.
At the 1:06 mark, the lead was out to 27, but the Sugar Bears closed the game on a 6-1 run.
The run, however, was too late.
Senior guard Breanna Wright led all scorers with 25 points, while senior forward Lexie Ducat followed with 15, senior guard Dominique Golightly finished with 14 and McLeod scored 11.
Briana Trigg led UCA with 21 points, while Sells finished with 18 and Ayanna Trigg finished with a near double-double 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Sugar Bears return home Wednesday with a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions at 7 p.m.
