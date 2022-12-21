I’m coming up on completing my six-month anniversary as sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat, and it’s definitely been an exciting time for me professionally.

When I came on board from the Searcy Daily Citizen, I made it a point to look back at previous editions of the Log Cabin to see what I could do to help boost readership and give those who subscribe a reason to read our newspaper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.