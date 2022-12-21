I’m coming up on completing my six-month anniversary as sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat, and it’s definitely been an exciting time for me professionally.
When I came on board from the Searcy Daily Citizen, I made it a point to look back at previous editions of the Log Cabin to see what I could do to help boost readership and give those who subscribe a reason to read our newspaper.
The biggest goal was the boost the coverage of local sports. Since I came on board during the middle of the Arkansas Activities Association dead period for high school sports in July, I knew it would be slow going for a bit. But once the dead period was over, it was full steam ahead.
During July, I made sure I did a story and took photos of all the football-playing schools in Faulkner County. I enjoyed getting to know the coaches in the area. I knew several of them already for work I had done for the statewide newspaper, but I didn’t know them all on a personal level other than Vilonia football coach Todd Langrell, who I have been friends with since the summer of 2014.
My goal was to cover every high school football game in some form or fashion this year, and along with freelancer Donna Lampkin Stephens and UCA intern Andrew McMahan, we were able to do that.
It really helps that the coaches were willing to do anything I asked of them. It was also helpful that modern technology allows for many of the games to be live-streamed on either Facebook or YouTube.
I had a lot of help during volleyball and golf seasons from the coaches in the area, particularly from Conway coaches Laura Crow and Kent Manion and Greenbrier volleyball coach Katie Huff. They would send me results and stats and occasionally photos to run with the stories if I wasn’t able to be there.
During basketball season, my priority is Conway High School, particularly the Lady Wampus Cats, who entered the season nationally-ranked with two players in Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott, who signed with D1 schools Stanford and Auburn.
Coach Ashley Hutchcraft and coach Marcus Adams have been faithful in sending me information about their games when I wasn’t able to be there in person. I’ve also made trips to Vilonia, Quitman and Conway St. Joseph just to name a few of the schools.
The Conway Christian coaches have been great to send me their scores, as has Quitman, Vilonia, Mt. Vernon-Enola and Guy-Perkins. After Christmas, we’ll continue to hit these coaches up for scores so we can run as many names in the paper and hopefully the parents will discover that and buy an issue or even subscribe.
While the focus of my coverage has been high school sports, I have not forgotten the three colleges in our town. We’ve had the help of the sports information offices from UCA, Hendrix and Central Baptist College and run a lot of their stories and photos.
So, after a six-month run, I just want to say Thank You to the readers of the Log Cabin Democrat. We’re not done. We’re just getting going good.
