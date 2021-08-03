Natasha Vincent and the Central Arkansas women's golf team announced the addition of Rise (pronounced Ree-suh) Alexander as an assistant coach.
Alexander brings 29 years of head coaching experience and four years of assistant coaching experience.
Alexander spent 25 years at Oregon State and during her time with the Beavers she made 12 appearances in the NCAA Championships.
In 2016, she received the Gladys Palmer Award for Meritorious Service and was selected to the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Hall of Fame.
She got her playing career started in Arkansas, where she won the Junior Girls Championship and the Arkansas High School Championship in 1972.
In 1976, she was a USGA Women's Amateur Semifinalist.
Throughout her career she has competed in 15 USGA National Championships, two U.S. Opens, three USGA Jr. Girls Championships, three USGA Women's Championships, four USGA Mid-Amateur Championships and three USGA Senior Championships.
Alexander was born in Laurel, Mississippi, and grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
She graduated from Oregon State in 1977, where she received a Bachelor of Science in history and was Cum Laude.
"We feel very lucky to add Risë to the coaching staff, the timing was just right,” head coach Natasha Vincent said. “It's just what we need and I can't wait to be on the course with her. I am very excited to get to work with a coach and person of her caliber. Our players will really benefit from her experience and leadership, as will I."
"I am excited to have this opportunity to be part of UCA's women's golf program,” assistant coach Rise Alexander said. “I grew up in Arkansas playing my junior golf here at Hot Springs Country Club. I am excited to be home and be involved with a great Division I program."
