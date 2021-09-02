After three area teams got their start to the season last Friday, all six are in action this week as Greenbrier and Quitman look to continue momentum, while Conway looks to bounce back.
The Wampus Cats have a tall task Friday as they return to northwest Arkansas to take on reigning 7A West champion Bentonville.
Last season, the Tigers got the better of Conway at John McConnell Stadium as Bentonville rolled to a 47-21 win over the Wampus Cats.
Last week, both teams trended in opposite directions as Conway fell 41-24 to Fayetteville, while the Tigers beat Liberty North, Missouri, 43-30.
Hooten’s has Bentonville as a 13-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on Y107, as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the YouTube channel of the same name.
The Greenbrier Panthers head to Batesville after rolling over Beebe on the road in last week’s 45-17 win over the Badgers.
Senior quarterback threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 87 yards and three scores in the win.
This week, the Panthers are on the road again, but are favored by six to win.
Batesville has yet to play this season.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network on YouTube.
The Vilonia Eagles kick off the 2021 campaign on the road at Greene County Tech.
With 35 seniors on the roster, there are big expectations for the Eagles as Hooten’s favors Vilonia by 10.
Greene County Tech picked up a 27-16 win last week over Jonesboro Westside, in which senior quarterback Christian Barper completed 13 of 22 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia Eagles YouTube page.
The Mayflower Eagles didn’t get to start their season last week against Central Arkansas Christian because of COVID issues within the Mayflower program, so that game has been moved to week three.
This week, however, most of those players will be back this week as Mayflower takes on Southside.
Class 4A Southside lost to Pocahontas 20-14 last Friday. They also recorded a win over the Eagles last season.
The two teams square off again this Friday at Southside with Hooten’s having Southside as a 10-point favorite.
Conway Christian starts its season against Class 3A Baptist Prep.
Last season, Baptist Prep beat CCS 48-14.
This year, it might be tough sledding for Conway Christian as it will dress 16 for the season opener.
Baptist Prep picked up a week zero 14-0 win over Yellville-Summit, and will look to carry the momentum.
Hooten’s has Baptist Prep a 24-point winner at Conway Christian.
The game will be broadcast at the Conway Christian School YouTube Channel.
Quitman looks to ride momentum after last week’s 52-14 win over 3A Two Rivers.
This week, it’s back on the road at Class 3A Melbourne.
Melbourne started the season with a 33-6 win over Clinton last week.
Hooten’s expects this to be a close game with Melbourne a four-point favorite at home.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.