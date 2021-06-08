FAYETTEVILLE - Voted the Fayetteville Regional Most Valuable Player and one of two All-Regional relief pitchers, Arkansas senior Kevin Kopps headed the list of seven Razorbacks named to the All-Fayetteville Regional team.
Going 3-1 to win the four-team, double-elimination tournament beating the New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders and winning two of three from the Nebraska Cornhuskers capped by Arkansas’ 6-2 championship game victory Monday night with Kopps getting his second tournament win with a save in between, the Razorbacks also were honored with second baseman Robert Moore, shortstop Jalen Battles, outfielders Matt Goodheart and Christian Franklin, designated hitter Charlie Welch and starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander.
Cornhuskers voted All-Fayetteville Regional were catcher Griffin Everitt, first baseman Luke Roskam, third baseman Brice Matthews, outfielder Joe Acker and relief pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach.
Ryan Fischer of NJIT, joined Wicklander as the two starting pitchers honored.
