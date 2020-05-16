The University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball program has secured the fifth member of its 2020 recruiting class, as head coach Sandra Rushing has announced the addition of 6-foot forward Lucy Ibeh out of Collin College to the Sugar Bear roster.
Ibeh, who began her collegiate career at Alabama A&M in 2018 before transferring to Collin last season, averaged 13.7 points and 10.4 rebounds in 2019-20 for Collin, picking up All-Region, First Team All-Conference and Newcomer of the Year honors while leading the Lady Cougars to a 24-9 record and appearance in the NJCAA Region V Championship game.
“We are ecstatic to have Lucy join our program,” Rushing said. “She has the ability to play multiple positions and with her athleticism she will be a great addition to our team. She is a strong rebounder with great instincts, and has the ability to create her own shot. She has the toughness, experience and work ethic we look for in our players. We are excited about what she can bring to the table and are thrilled she’s a Sugar Bear.”
Ibeh, who was also a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference All-Academic selection, scored in double figures in 25 games last season, including seven games with 20 or more points and a high of 28. She had 17 double-doubles, and had 23 games with 9 or more rebounds – including a high of 19. In helping the Lady Cougars to a 13-3 mark in NTJCAC play, she averaged 15.4 points and 11.1 rebounds during the conference season. She was also among the NJCAA Division I steals leaders, ranking 13th in the nation with 96, an average of 3 per game, while also ranking 24th in rebounding. She pulled down 4.1 offensive rebounds per game, and shot 56.5 percent from the field.
In the Region V championship game, Ibeh led Collin with 19 points and 18 rebounds.
She joins junior college guards Charlay Conway and Lauryn Mapusua, and high school forwards Ruth Balogun and Jayla Cody in the Sugar Bears’ class. The Sugar Bears return nine players from last year’s team, including seniors Hannah Langhi, Ayanna and Briana Trigg, and Savanna Walker; juniors Romola Dominguez and Carley Hudspeth; sophomores Terri Crawford and Hannah Walker; and redshirt freshman Jalisa Outlaw.
2020 Sugar Bear signees:
Ruth Balogun, 5-10 G/F, Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jayla Cody, 6-1 F, Valdosta High School, Valdosta, Ga.
Lucy Ibeh, 6-0 F, Collin College/Alabama A&M/ North Central Texas Academy, Lagos, Nigeria.
Charlay Conway, 5-6 G, Highland Community College/Marietta High School, Atlanta, Ga.
Lauryn Mapusua, 5-9 G, Hutchinson Community College/Brisbane State High School, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.