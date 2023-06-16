x

Former Conway High School cheerleader Jacey Swindle will be a member of the East squad during the upcoming Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football and basketball games in Conway. 

 Submitted

For former Conway High School cheerleader Jacey Swindle, the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football and basketball games will be one last chance to don a cheer uniform.

Swindle was selected for the East squad, which will be cheering for her teams at the all-star basketball and football games June 24 at the Farris Center and Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.