For former Conway High School cheerleader Jacey Swindle, the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football and basketball games will be one last chance to don a cheer uniform.
Swindle was selected for the East squad, which will be cheering for her teams at the all-star basketball and football games June 24 at the Farris Center and Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Swindle will be attending the University of Mississippi in Oxford in the fall, majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry with the hopes of becoming at cardiothoracic surgeon.
“I decided not to do cheer anymore because it’s time for a new chapter of my life,” Swindle said. “But cheer is definitely something that I will also love and remember.
“It is a huge honor to me because I had a goal when I was younger to be nominated for either all-star or all-state and being nominated felt like I had reached all my goals I had for cheer.”
Swindle has been cheering since she was 7 years old.
“I started cheernastics when I was 5 and begged my mom for two years to let me do competitive cheer,” she said.
Swindle said she loved cheering for the Wampus Cats while at Conway HIgh School.
“All the games were so fun to be at, and it was even better when they would win,” she said. “But no matter what, I just loved Friday night lights. And watching the girls at basketball win the the state championship was so awesome, especially senior year, being the last game I cheer at for the Wampus Cats.”
Swindle said she did not do any other sports.
“Cheer is what I truly loved, and I didn’t think any other sport would compare,” she said.
