Football all-state members have been announced, and there is heavy representation from Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia.
Quitman lands one on the all-state list, but Mayflower and Conway Christian student-athletes were not named all-staters.
For Conway, after a 9-3 season that saw the Wampus Cats finish as runners up in the 7A Central and go to the Class 7A State semifinals game, only to lose a close one to Fayetteville, have landed six on the 7A Central All-State team.
Running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr, offensive lineman Nick DeBoard, defensive back Traland McClure, running back/wide receiver Manny Smith, defensive back Ashton Waller and defensive back Troy Wiseman were all named all-state players for the 2021 football season.
For Greenbrier, the Panthers went 10-0 in the regular season, won back-to-back playoff games and then fell in the semifinals to eventual Class 5A State Champion Pulaski Academy.
For their efforts, the Panthers landed eight all-state players for the 5A West.
Defensive back Shannon Howard, running back/linebacker Nick Huett, wide receiver/linebacker Jacob Mathis, linebacker Dawson Spencer, kicker Bradyley Turnage, running back/linebacker Eli Weaver and quarterback Cooper Wilcox were all named to the 5A West All-State Team.
Cross-county rivals Vilonia also had a solid season, going 9-1, losing to Greenbrier in the regular season finale for the 5A West championship and then were bounced from the playoffs in the opening round by semifinal team Little Rock Christian.
The Eagles had five players named to the 5A West All-State Team, and they are: wide receiver/cornerback Kannon Bartlett, linebacker Ethan Cash, wide receiver/safety Jamison Hinsley, quarterback Austin Myers and tackle Coltin Watson.
For Quitman, the lone all-stater is Will Litton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.