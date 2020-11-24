Holly Allen (SR/Cabot, Ark.) and Izzy Arnold (FR/Cabot, Ark.) both set new scoring records Saturday afternoon as Central Baptist College women’s basketball took on the Patriots of Baptist Bible College. CBC (5-0) led the entire way, stretching the lead to 40 at one point in the fourth quarter before cruising to a 98-66 win over BBC (3-4).
Allen set a new career scoring record, reaching 20 points again and giving her 1,066 for her career, passing the previous record of 1,062 by Casey Williams. It becomes the second record that Allen has broken this year after she also took possession of the career assists record last week. Arnold had 37 points, a new single-game record, breaking the previous high of 36 set by Hena Williams on Dec. 3, 2013 against Ecclesia.
Additionally, CBC did several other historic things in the contest. Arnold also set a new single-game high in made field goals with 15 which included seven three-pointers, and the 40 made field goals made by the entire team marked just the 10th time in program history that women’s basketball has crossed that mark in a game. The 14 made three-point field goals was also tied for the third most in program history and the win over Baptist Bible was the 13th in the series out of 13 contests against the Patriots.
Next up for CBC is an exhibition game on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas, against NCAA Division I school Sam Houston State.
Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m on the 28th and you can find coverage of the game by liking and following @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as finding us @CBCAthletics on YouTube.
