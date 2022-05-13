FAYETTEVILLE — This month marks the 21-years end and a new beginning for what has been Nate Allen Sports Service covering the Razorbacks for this and various newspapers.
Ill health has forced me to withdraw from the daily newspaper grind, but readers, with many no doubt realizing already, will prosper with Otis Kirk taking over the Razorbacks coverage earlier this month.
Otis is well grounded in all the Razorbacks sports and adds the dimension of being THE authority on Razorbacks recruiting.
I knew that from my 1980s Arkansas Gazette days when football recruiting from December to February became part of my job covering the Hogs in Fayetteville.
For the vast part, my recruiting writing was based on information I gleaned from calling Otis, then living in Mena and already Arkansas’ best recruiting source.
Recruiting coverage became a 12-month a year vocation filled so capably by Otis, Dudley Dawson and Richard Davenport among others with Otis always adept at covering all Razorbacks facets besides recruiting.
So I leave the situation in better hands.
I thank this outlet and all Nate Allen Sports Service subscribers and readers since August 2001 for a great run that I hope has been mutually enjoyed.
It certainly has been enjoyed from here.
