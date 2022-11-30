As a sports writer, this is probably my favorite time of the year — high school football state championship time.
As a sports writer, this is probably my favorite time of the year — high school football state championship time.
This is especially true when one of the teams I cover is playing in the big game at War Memorial Stadium.
While none of the teams from Faulkner County are playing for a state championship, two of my teams for my other job as sports editor of the Grand Prairie Herald are playing Friday afternoon for the Class 2A state championship.
The No. 1 Hazen Hornets at 12-0 will play the No. 2 Carlisle Bison at 11-1 at noon Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. While this may not interest many people in Faulkner County, it is a pretty big deal to me.
First of all, Carlisle is my alma mater. I graduated from CHS in 1990. The 1989 Bison football team was the first in school history to play for a state championship. This was the start of my sports-writing career as I covered the Bison for the Carlisle Independent.
The Bison lost to the Barton Bears in the Class A state-title game. This was the start of a run for the Bison, that made them probably the winningest program to not win a state championship in the last 33 years.
Carlisle has played in four more state-title games since then. The Bison lost in 1991 to Rison and 1993 to Barton again. I started full-time paper at the Carlisle Independent in 1995 and covered the Bison in their loss to Shiloh Christian in 1999 and Strong in 2011.
Growing up in Carlisle, there were two schools I grew up to “detest.” They are Lonoke and Hazen. I eventually got over my “hatred” of Lonoke when I covered the Jackrabbits for so many years then lived in Lonoke for 22 years.
A few years ago when my Grand Prairie Herald boss Roxanne Bradow asked me if I’d cover Hazen as well, my level of detest for the Hornets has decreased. And that’s saying something.
Granted, I’d love to see my Bison get their first-ever state title. Hazen is also winless in state title games, going 0-4, including a 2-0 loss to Rison in 1982. And yes, 2-0 in a fog when the game was played at Hazen High School.
One thing I’m proud of is that whoever is playing, I keep my opinions out of my game stories. I learned how to be impartial from my many mentors and from my college experience at the University of Arkansas.
However it goes Friday, either Carlisle or Hazen will win it’s first state title. I’d love for the Bison to win, but I can’t help but think Hazen deserves this too. As a sports writer, I want a good game. It makes for much better copy.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
