There is no denying this has been a crazy couple of weeks in the sports world.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are in full swing, the MLB trade deadline finished up Friday afternoon, NHL free agency opened Wednesday, Texas and Oklahoma are eventually heading to the SEC, the NBA Draft occurred Friday, the ASUN Conference held its media and that’s just a taste.
Wooster’s Kayle Browning earned a silver medal this week at the Olympic Games for trap shooting. She finished one target shy of Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, who hit nine of her final 10 shots to take the gold.
Browning put forth a strong effort that she should be proud of her performance even if she didn’t get the gold.
Perhaps the biggest story to come out of the Olympics was American gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to pull out of her events because of mental and physical health.
Biles was unfortunately, and that’s probably not strong enough of a word, one of several victims of Larry Nassar, who currently has a 360-year prison sentence.
Biles’ pulling out of her events sparked numerous people talking about mental health and its importance.
Switching gears away from the Olympics, the NHL free agency period opened Wednesday after last week having the Seattle Kraken expansion draft and the first-year player draft last Friday.
When the free agent period opened Wednesday, deals were flying left and right and after one day of NHL free agency, over $697 million was committed to 118 free agents.
Plenty of teams will have new faces.
Speaking of teams having new faces, each year, the MLB trade deadline features several names being moved.
However, this year seemed tremendously busy.
Perhaps the largest trade of the period was one that sent ace pitcher multiple time Cy Young Award Winner Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for prospects Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray, Donovan Casey and Gerardo Carrillo to the Washington Nationals.
Ruiz and Gray were in the top three Dodgers prospects, and according to FanGraphs, Gray and Ruiz slot one and two in the Nationals farm system.
Elsewhere at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs seemingly dismantled their core of players that led the team to the franchise’s first World Series in 108 years.
Unofficial team captain Anthony Rizzo was traded Thursday to the New York Yankees, where he will join newly acquired Joey Gallo in a dynamic Yankees lineup.
The Cubs also traded Javier Baez to the New York Mets, and former MVP Kris Bryant was traded to the San Francisco Giants.
For this Cubs fan, it’s extremely disappointing that extensions couldn’t be reached with these three, but this team needed a rebuild.
I’ll miss these guys in the blue pinstripes.
In NBA news, the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook.
As soon as I heard about that deal, I sent a message to a good friend that showed my fatigue with superteams in the NBA.
I know it’s nothing new, but it’s exhausting knowing a couple of teams load up to form these teams that are far and above better than everyone else.
I say that knowing the Brooklyn Nets had a superteam this last year, but Kyrie Irving and James Harden were hurt at different stretches during the season and the Lakers also didn’t make it out of the first round in large part to an injured Anthony Davis.
I’m happy the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks made the Finals because those two teams built their teams without having to get a superteam together.
Once again switching gears, Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC has shaken up college football.
So much so that the Big 12 sent a cease and desist order to ESPN because the Big 12 believed ESPN was conspiring with the SEC and American Athletic Conference to take teams away from the Big 12.
Realignment has taken place and these super conferences we’ve been hearing so much about over the years seem to finally be taking place.
Texas and Oklahoma are not going to join the SEC until 2025.
Continuing with realignment, the ASUN Conference just held its inaugural media day Wednesday.
Of course, the ASUN football conference was formed with UCA, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.
The WAC welcomed football back this year by grabbing four Southland Conference teams as well as a couple others.
If there is a large nugget to be taken from ASUN Media Day, it’s that commissioner Ted Gumbart said the waiver period for an automatic qualifier would grant the conference two years with five teams (conferences need six to earn an automatic qualifier, which is why the ASUN-WAC Challenge was formed for this upcoming season).
To me, it doesn’t seem like there are any additional schools set in stone to join the conference, but Gumbart was confident that the ASUN will add to the conference before that two-year waiver period expires.
Let’s hope next week is as exciting as this week has been.
