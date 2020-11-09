On Friday, I was unable to cover what is arguably the most important night in high school football regular season.
I had completely anticipated going into my Friday routine and pull up five different football games to deliver coverage of what happens, including seeding that was decided for the playoffs.
The two biggest matchups in our area to cover were Greenbrier at Vilonia and Conway at Bryant because one featured a inter-county rivalry and the other was up for a conference championship.
However, I instead spent Friday night in the emergency room with my wife.
I will spare the details of what happened, but it was a scary beginning to what would be a long six hours in the hospital.
She is doing well now and is completely back to normal and was feeling much better by the time we left the ER on Friday.
Regardless, because I wasn’t able to cover games Friday, I wanted to update where things stand as we head into the state football playoffs and what happened Friday night.
Conway and Bryant closed out the regular season at the 7A Central level with Bryant putting up 70 points on the Wampus Cats to capture its third consecutive regular season title.
Conway scored 33, but Bryant has been the dominant team in the state the past three years and looks poised to win a third consecutive state title.
Conway enters the 7A State Playoffs as the Central’s third seed and hosts Springdale in the opening round of the playoffs.
Should the Wampus Cats win, they will move on to play the winner of Fayetteville and Little Rock Central in the second round.
Conway beat Fayetteville 38-21 at home Aug. 28 to begin the season, while the Wampus Cats’ game against Central was canceled due to COVID concerns at the Little Rock school.
Then, if Conway goes 2-0 in the playoffs, it will match up once again with Bryant in the third round as the road to the state title will go through the Hornets.
In what was likely the most intriguing matchup for area teams this week, Greenbrier went into Vilonia and grabbed a 17-14 win and the three seed from the 5A West, while knocking the Eagles down to the four seed.
Greenbrier will play Brookland to open the playoffs, while Vilonia plays Watson Chapel.
Should the Panthers beat Brookland, they will play the winner of Pea Ridge and Magnolia.
Like Conway, Greenbrier’s path to the state title will have to go through conference powerhouse Pulaski Academy.
If Vilonia wins, it will move on to play Lakeside in Hot Springs.
Mayflower hung in against a good Atkins team, but ultimately lost 28-14.
The Eagles trailed 12-7 and then took a 14-12 lead in the third quarter before Atkins scored 16 in the final frame.
The Eagles enter into the 3A State Playoffs and will match up against Charleston.
Should Mayflower win, it will play the winner of Glen Rose and West Fork in the second round.
Conway Christian has opted out of the 2A Playoffs, while Quitman has secured its first ever home playoff game Friday against Murfreesboro.
Should Quitman win, it will move on to play the winner of East Poinsett County in round two.
