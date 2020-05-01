Last week’s column focused on the back-to-back national championship football teams at the University of Central Arkansas from the 1980s.
In 1984, UCA and Carson-Newman tied 19-19 in the title game. The NAIA had no overtime provision for the finals, so both teams were crowned champs.
During the offseason, the NAIA discussed establishing an overtime system for their championship. The coaches voted it down.
In 1985, UCA and Hillsdale tied 10-10 in the title game. So, again, both teams were declared champs.
In 1991, the UCA Bears won the national title outright. I’m not sure if by then the NAIA had established a tiebreaker system or not. But this year, it would be a moot point.
UCA’s roster that season was made up almost entirely of Arkansas players. Guys from every corner and classification in the state.
There were players from Little Rock – Central, Catholic, McClellan and Hall. Players from both Ft. Smith Northside and Southside. Players from soon to be boomtowns Springdale, Cabot and Benton.
And of course, many were from small towns like Atkins, Altheimer, Stuttgart, Paris, DeWitt, Crossett, Salem and Newport.
But the winning play had a decidedly Conway feel.
Mike Isom had been an assistant on Harold Horton’s staff for several years. When Horton left UCA following the 1989 season, Isom was named as his replacement.
Isom was a 1966 Conway High graduate, and a member of their 1964 state championship football team. He went on to play collegiately for the Bears.
Fast forward back to 1991, following two pretty decisive playoff victories, Isom’s Bears travelled to Wilberforce, Ohio, for the NAIA national championship game.
Their opponent would be Central State (Ohio). The Marauders were a powerhouse. They had won the NAIA national title in 1990 and would win again in 1992 and 1995, but 1991 would belong to the Bears.
With eight seconds remaining, the score was tied 16-16, and the fate of the Bears was in the hands, and on the foot, of a trio of former Wampus Cats.
The kicker was Steve Strange, Jr. His holder from 1990 was gone, so for his senior season, Strange asked his friend and high school holder Johnny Kennedy to come out.
Kennedy was a member of the UCA baseball team, but had played quarterback quite ably for the Wampus Cats. He is now the head track coach at Conway High School.
The deep snapper was Andrew Adlong, who graduated from CHS in 1990, three years behind Strange and Kennedy.
So, for the Bears’ title hopes, it all came down to a Conway coach calling for the game winning field goal to be snapped, held and kicked by three Conway boys.
And for good measure, the radio play-by-play would be done by another Conway High product, Bill Johnson:
“…Here we go. It’ll be, with the ball squarely in front of the goal post, a 22-yard field goal attempt. Johnny Kennedy holding, the game riding on this... 22 yards. Steve Strange, the Conway senior... Adlong centering… he does... the kick is up!… it’s long enough!!… IT’S GOOD!!!…”
