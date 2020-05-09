Central Baptist College softball coach Jordon Jones has announced two new signees to her 2020 recruiting class. Lauren Anderson and Cyndie Almaraz, both from Texas, will join the Mustangs this fall.
Anderson was a utility player for Steele High School in Cibolo. She earned academic all-district honors every year of high school and earned honorable mention honors as a sophomore and second-team honors a junior while being a part of the National Honor Society the last two years.
Almaraz comes to CBC from North Shore Senior High School in Houston, where she was an outfielder.
