FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Kentucky could be playing out the string of respective 2-15 type SEC basketball seasons and it traditionally would still be a big game.
Obviously, this 1 p.m. Saturday Arkansas versus Kentucky game with the CBS national eye televising at a sold-out Walton Arena looms way bigger than that.
Coach John Calipari’s visiting Wildcats, 23-5, arrive ranked sixth in the country and second in the SEC at 12-3 right behind 13-2 Auburn with three SEC games to play.
Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks rank 18th nationally and have won 12 of their last 13 to be 22-6 overall and SEC tied, 11-4 for third with Tennessee. If Auburn twice slips, the Hogs still could contend for the SEC title and regardless certainly play for NCAA Tournament seeding and SEC Tournament seeding.
Even if so much wasn’t at stake for both teams, Saturday’s game would be worth watching just to see Arkansas’ 6-foot-10 Jaylin Williams and Kentucky’s 6-9 Oscar Tshiebwe battle in the middle.
Tshiebwe in Kentucky’s 71-66 Wednesday win over LSU at Rupp Arena double-doubled with 17 points and 16 rebounds and blocked three shots. For the season Tshiebwe averages an astounding 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds and has blocked 41 shots.
“It’s crazy his stats,” Williams said. “He averages 16 and 15. Rarely players do that. He’s one of the best rebounders ever. One of the things we looked at today was how good he is at running the floor and how fast he is. I know I'm going to have to sprint back every single time. He’s a really great player. It’s going to be a team effort to stop him on the glass.”
In Arkansas’ 82-74 Tuesday triumph at Florida, Williams, 15 points and 10 rebounds, double-doubled for the fifth consecutive game and took four game-changing charges.
Williams averages 10.4 points and 9.4 rebounds, blocked 34 shots and dealt 77 assists.
The SEC abounds with excellent big men. Williams and up front Hogs helpers Trey Wade, Stanley Umude, Kamani Johnson and rebounding guards Au’Diese Toney, JD Notae and Devo Davis so far have battled Florida’s Colin Castleton, Auburn’s Walker Kessler and Tennessee’s John Fulkerson among others.
Musselman said Tshiebwe “plays with incredible energy. When he runs in transition offense, it’s like he’s in a track meet. He’s probably the best rim-runner that I’ve seen in college basketball.”
On the versus Tshiebwe strategy, Musselman said, “I tell you it’ll probably be too early other than to just say it’s gonna be a five-man committee on the glass.”
It’s not like you can spare extra men often concerned with Tshiebwe. Kentucky’s other parts are just too good even if two, point guards TyTy Washington and Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler have been sidelined with injuries are liable to miss Saturday’s game, Calipari said.
Minus Washington and Wheeler, Kentucky in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, beat by 11 the Alabama team that edged Arkansas in Tuscaloosa by one. The Wildcats also were minus Washington and Wheeler when they beat LSU Wednesday.
The Wildcats didn’t miss a beat with graduate transfer guard Kellan Grady scoring 25 against Alabama and 13 against LSU and grad transfer guard Davion Mintz scoring 13 against LSU.
“Mintz started for Kentucky last year and has a great deal of experience,” Musselman said. “Grady, he’s a heck of a basketball player. He can shoot the ball with incredible range. You can’t give him any air space.”
Musselman calls Kentucky forward Keion Brooks, 18 points and eight rebounds versus Alabama, “a great glue player” amid Kentucky’s injuries.
For an SEC schedule that includes beating then national No. 1 now No. 3 Auburn, and remains with Kentucky on Saturday, formerly Top Ten LSU next Wednesday night in Fayetteville and the March 5 finale in Knoxville, Tennessee, rematched with the 16th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers that Arkansas defeated last Saturday at Walton, Musselman asserts: “We certainly have talked to our team about the fact that Kentucky and Auburn and Tennessee are all teams that could make a Final Four and certainly feel like Kentucky is a team that can win a national championship based on their talent, based on coach Calipari’s experience coaching in big games and his Xs and Os. We’ve got to bring our A game, without a doubt, across the board with everybody, because this Kentucky team is really good.”
Winning 12 of their 13, these Razorbacks are really good, too.
