What a whirlwind these last few weeks have been for the Robertson family.
A few days before Christmas, our soon-to-be 10-month-old came down with a stomach bug, and then I woke up in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve with food poisoning that kept me out of commission for much of the day on Christmas Eve.
Then, our little family, with both my son and myself seemingly on the mend, but not quite there, got to celebrate our first Christmas together as a foursome, if you include our cat.
It was great to watch our son play with the bows on the wrapping instead of playing with his many books or toys he got for Christmas, as well as the gifts my wife opened.
Then, the Tuesday after Christmas, I learned that my grandfather on my mom’s side had passed away, which led to a solo trip to the Springfield, Missouri/Bolivar, Missouri, area for the funeral Monday.
I returned Monday afternoon to our baby dealing with another sickness that led me to work from home the middle part of the week, and my wife has been dealing with migraines the past two nights.
It hasn’t been a fun holiday break, which is why I wasn’t really in tune with numerous happenings with sports.
I do, however, want to jump into the ongoing Antonio Brown saga.
Now, I’m most by now have seen the video of Brown stripping off his jersey, pads and undershirt, while throwing his undershirt and gloves into the crowd while jogging and skipping off the field last Sunday at Metlife Stadium in the third quarter of a Tampa Buccaneers 28-24 come-from-behind win over the lowly New York Jets.
If you haven’t seen it, well, to be blunt, you might not have been paying attention.
I’ve been debating on how much I want to discuss this because “mental illness” has been surfacing when talking about this.
And, I want to be perfectly candid, if it is indeed mental illness that Brown is dealing with then, I truly hope he gets the help he needs.
There have been numerous instances of players dealing with the effects of CTE for a while, and Brown may be dealing with it now.
But, with that being said, Brown has a track record of outing himself from teams/schools, and it goes back to his college days.
There’s a list that has been running around about Brown’s wrongdoings since he entered college, which includes him getting kicked out of Florida International University after an altercation with a security guard.
But, for the sake of this conversation, I’ll stick with the list published by USA Today that really begins with his drama that started with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown’s original NFL franchise.
There’s a list of about 20 items since the end of the 2018 NFL regular season of trouble that Brown has caused since.
Brown got into a disagreement with Ben Roethlisberger, which led to his exit from Pittsburgh.
He was traded to the then Oakland Raiders in March 2019, which he then signed a three-year, $5 million deal.
However, Brown never played a game in a Raiders uniform because he didn’t show up to training camp; threatened retirement because he couldn’t use his then out-of-date helmet; went on a social media tirade and called Raiders general manager Mike Mayock a “cracker.”
In Sept. 2019, Brown’s former trainer filed a federal civil lawsuit that Brown had sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2017 and raped her in 2018.
A second sexual assault incident was published a week later by Sports Illustrated that Brown was involved in and lays out a history of Brown not paying money he owed to different services.
Two days later, Brown sends threatening messages to one of the women who accused him.
All of this occurred while he was signed by the New England Patriots, which he only suited up for one game.
In Jan. 2020, Brown was charged with a felony charge of burglary and battery following an incident with a moving truck driver.
He then pleaded no contest in June 2020, and was ordered to undergo a number of procedures.
In July 2020, the NFL suspended Brown for eight games for multiple violations of the league’s conduct policy.
He then signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 27, 2020, and helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.
He was charged with criminal mischief in Nov. of 2020 because he destroyed a surveillance camera and threw a bike at a security guard shack.
In April of 2021, he re-signed with the Bucs for a one-year contract for $3.1 million with incentive built in.
Then, in December of 2021, it was found that Brown had lied about his vaccination status and held a fake vaccination card, which led to a three-game suspension.
And then, the show he put on against the Jets in the third quarter while the Bucs were losing to the Jets.
This past week has been filled with a bunch of he-said-he-said between Brown and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians about what led to Brown’s exit from the game and eventually his release from the Bucs.
Brown said his ankle was too injured to play on despite coming back from the injury to play the week before against the Carolina Panthers and post a 10-reception, 101-yard day in a 28-6 win.
Against the Jets, Brown had caught three passes for 26 yards before he left the game by his own devices.
Brown said he told Arians about his ankle, and Brown alleges that Arians told Brown to get in the game.
Arians most recently said that Brown said he was not going into the game because he wasn’t getting the ball, which led Arians to tell Brown to leave.
I wish I could touch on more like the incentives that Brown didn't collect because his stats didn't reach the threshold needed or the girl that licked a toilet seat on a plane to see if she would get COVID claimed to be with Brown the night before the Jets game and alleged that Brown said, "watch what I do tomorrow."
I’m not going to be anyone’s moral compass on the matter, but I have a hard time siding with Brown on this issue because he has a history of issues and he’s been kicked off four professional teams because of his behavior.
I didn’t post everything because it would make this lengthy column much longer.
Now, I’m not going to speculate on whether or not Brown does have a mental illness because I don’t have a place in that talk. I do, again, hope that if he does, he gets the help he needs.
But, even if that is the case, I don’t feel like I can keep excusing his behavior because he may have a mental illness.
I say that coming from a place where I’ve dealt with someone close to my family having a mental illness that has caused a lot of pain.
I want to say this as delicately as I can, at some point, you can’t keep making excuses for that person.
Do I think Brown's career is over? I don't know. I'm sure there will be some team that will want to take on the headache that he creates if he helps that team get over the hump.
This feels like an ongoing thing and will likely keep going until a member of the Buccaneers that heard the conversation that led to Brown's exit during the Jets game.
