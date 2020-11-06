Friday marked the end of regular season high school football as playoffs begin and UCA has two more games left on the schedule.
So, with that said, I wanted to applaud the community on how everything was handled.
UCA served as trailblazers in college football, playing the first two games of the season, while others postponed or delayed their seasons.
Things were complicated in August as the Southland Conference season was canceled, which left athletic director Brad Teague and coach Nathan Brown to scramble to find opponents to play this fall.
The Bears didn’t want to wait until the spring and decided to play earlier than later.
While that may have been seen as risky, we can now look back with hindsight and see how well everything has worked out for UCA.
Soon, a schedule was made and the Bears embarked on a season with numerous challenges of injuries and perhaps their toughest schedule in history.
And, as we sit, UCA is 4-4.
It fought in every game despite the magnitude of opponents and had an up front and personal encounter with an FCS dynasty — a team that is where the Bears want to be.
But, not only has UCA played its toughest schedule to date, it did it without having to cancel any games.
The Arkansas State game was moved, but that was because COVID struck the Red Wolves.
The Bears showed the nation that they could play and were doing it with caution as they tested every week for COVID.
The biggest hamper to UCA has been the injury bug as 16 to 17 scholarship athletes were not able to play last Saturday.
And, it doesn’t stop at UCA as other area schools have done their part to play as many games as possible.
Conway had two games canceled, but that was because of other teams.
Greenbrier has played a full schedule, but did have to go without four players at the beginning of the season because of COVID.
Vilonia has played all but one scheduled game and that game it missed was because Pea Ridge had to cancel.
Mayflower missed Two Rivers and Conway Christian has played a full schedule, as has Quitman.
In nearly all if not all cases, these games were not because of area teams.
As we’ve seen, it takes a tremendous effort to pull that off.
Numerous teams at the high school, collegiate and professional levels have had to cancel games because of COVID and that’s not just in football.
Things could have gone much worse and many people have argued that there shouldn’t have been a season at all.
I would argue that we have no idea what things will look like in the spring.
In the spring, we will know more about COVID than we do now, just like we know more about the virus than we did in March.
But, with the knowledge we now have, we have made it through the high school football season and UCA is closing its season.
Basketball is soon to start up, volleyball has been played.
This effort by all teams in different sports to make these seasons go through deserve applause.
