Conway's Will Childers (23) slides into the bench area after scoring a goal on a penalty kick during the Class 6A state championship game Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway. Childers scored a hat trick as he was named the tournament's most valuable player.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

I’ll be honest. I’m not the biggest soccer fan. When I was a kid, I would, however, watch the North American Soccer League when it was on TV. I’ve always loved sports. So, I’d watch anything sport on TV, including the NASL.

I didn’t really know much about the sport. But as I grew older, soccer faded away on the national scale. It made a comeback in the United States with Major League Soccer in the mid 1990s. And I’d catch myself watching it on TV again.

