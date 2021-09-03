It was a night of big scores as area teams went 3-3 Friday.
In Bentonville, the Conway Wampus Cats bounced back after a rough outing last Friday at Fayetteville with a 55-41 win over the Tigers.
It was a back-and-forth battle all night, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter the Wampus Cats took charge.
A little more than two minutes into the fourth, Conway sophomore quarterback Donovyn Omolo ran for a 28-yard touchdown to tie the game at 35.
It was his second rushing touchdown on the night as he ran for a 61-yarder in the first quarter to get the Wampus Cats on the board.
A Bentonville fumble set Conway up for an 11-yard touchdown pass from Omolo to Elijah Smith, giving the Wampus Cats a 42-35 lead with 9:27 left to go in the game.
Conway put some distance between it and the Tigers as Bentonville was intercepted for a 50-yard pick-6 and a 13 point lead.
Bentonville charged back as running back Josh Ficklin rushed for a 1-yard score to bring the Tigers within seven after a botched point-after attempt.
Bentonville then forced Conway into a three-and-out, which resulted in a punt.
The Tigers got some chunk plays, but ultimately a fumble, scoop and score for Conway by senior Ashton Waller 48 yards out sealed the Wampus Cats win at 55-41.
Conway hosts Jonesboro next Friday night.
From the outset, the Greenbrier Panthers handled business at Batesville in a 44-10 win.
Greenbrier scored 44 unanswered before Batesville put points on the board.
The opening kickoff set the tone for the game as senior Thatcher Strack returned the kick from the Greenbrier 15-yard line to Batesville’s 8.
One play later, senior Nick Huett ran in for the score.
The Panthers then forced a Batesville turnover and sophomore Elijah Weaver ran in from 26 yards out.
A blocked punt set Greenbrier up for a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Huett and then senior quarterback Cooper Wilcox threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-0.
The Panthers added another score when senior Dawson Spencer rushed for a 4-yard touchdown and then an 85-yard pick-6 made the score 42 before halftime.
Out of the break, the Greenbrier defense forced a safety to make the score 44-0.
Batesville added a field goal and a touchdown late, but it was too late.
The Panthers host Arkadelphia next Friday.
The Vilonia Eagles had a similar outcome as they stomped Greene County Tech on the road with a 56-17 win.
Vilonia opened the game with some trickery as senior quarterback Austin Myers threw a backward pass to junior quarterback Wesley McKissack, who then threw to senior wide receiver Connor Eary for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
Myers then connected with senior Jamison Hinsley for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Myers made it three touchdown passes as he connected with senior wide receiver Kannon Bartlett on a 29-yard touchdown.
Greene County Tech got on the board with a 33-yard touchdown pass, but it was Myers and Bartlett back on the attack as they connected for a 52-yard touchdown.
One GCT field goal later, Myers threw his fourth touchdown to Hinsley to take a 35-10 lead.
Senior running back Lane Hunter added a pair of touchdowns to put away GCT before Vilonia’s backups put another touchdown on the board.
GCT scored another touchdown late, but fell short.
Mayflower lost 42-7 to Southside. The Eagles play Fountain Lake next Friday at home.
Conway Christian struggled throughout against Baptist Prep as Baptist Prep won 41-0.
CCS travels to Atkins next Friday.
Likewise for Quitman as it fell to Melbourne 51-12.
Quitman travels to Mountain View next Friday.
