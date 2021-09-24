There was plenty of scoring going on to begin conference play as all area teams were involved in blowouts.
Conway picked up a 62-0 win over Little Rock Southwest in the two schools’ initial meeting.
The Donovyn Omolo/Manny Smith connection worked well as the pair connected on a 66-yard touchdown and a 71-yard touchdown during the onslaught.
Omolo and Smith would have a third touchdown on the night, but it was called back due to a penalty. Conway turned the ball over on downs on the drive instead.
Smith did rush for two touchdowns, however, one from 2 yards out and the other from 7 yards out.
Smith’s brother Elijah “La-La” Smith rushed for a 19-yard score, while Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for a 29-yard touchdown.
Conway added a defensive touchdown late as Benjamin Chandler scooped up a fumble and took it 98 yards to the house for a touchdown.
The night’s scoring was capped off by a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Desmond Davidson.
Conway improves to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in 7A Central competition. The Wampus Cats travel to North Little Rock next Friday.
Greenbrier won big on Morrilton, winning 48-13 at home against the Devil Dogs.
Morrilton got the scoring started on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Damarius Martin to Julian Brockman to go up 7-0 with 7:56 left in the first.
The Panthers quickly answered on a 30-yard touchdown from Cooper Wilcox to Thatcher Strack.
A Devil Dog fumble set up a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Wilcox in the second quarter to put Greenbrier up 14-7 with 9:33 left in the first half.
A Morrilton interception then set up a 34-yard rushing touchdown by Dawson Spencer, bringing the score to 21-7 in Greenbrier’s favor with 8:42 left in the half.
Wilcox and Strack connected for a second touchdown, but it was called back.
Instead, Wilcox rushed for a 13-yard score, making it 28-7 with 2:46 to go in the half.
Greenbrier added another touchdown before the end of the half on a 52-yard rushing touchdown by Eli Weaver to make it 35-7.
Spencer rushed for his second score of the game on an 8-yard touchdown to enact the sportsmanship rule in the second half.
The Panthers added a final touchdown on a 9-yard rush by Wilcox, and then Morrilton added a 68-yard touchdown late to make it 48-13.
Greenbrier travels to Clarksville next Friday.
Vilonia had no trouble with Clarksville at home as the Eagles put away the Panthers 49-7.
Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers threw for four touchdowns in the first half to pave the way for a big win.
His first was a 20-yard pass to Jamison Hinsley with 9:34 left in the first quarter.
The touchdown was set up by a fumble forced by the Vilonia defense.
Lane Hunter rushed for a 10-yard score to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead before Myers and Connor Eary connected on a 6-yard strike to make it 21-0 with 3:07 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Myers and Eary connected again for a 5-yard touchdown before the pair got together again on a 7-yard score on fourth down, to put Vilonia up 35-0.
Hunter added a second touchdown in the game as he rushed for a 22-yard score .
The Eagles’ final touchdown was scored by Kannon Bartlett on a 21-yard rushing touchdown.
Clarksville added a late touchdown against Vilonia’s backups.
The Eagles travel to Farmington on Friday.
Things didn’t go well for Mayflower as the Eagles kicked off Class 4-3A conference play at home against Paris.
Mayflower fell behind 20-0 by the end of the first quarter and it snowballed from there.
Paris quickly put up another score about a minute into the second quarter before adding another touchdown late in the second.
By halftime, Paris led 34-0.
Roughly four minutes into the third quarter, another Paris touchdown meant the sportsmanship rule was in effect, but Paris added another touchdown before the end of the third, leading 48-0.
Mayflower finally got on the board midway through the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.
Mayflower travels to Baptist Prep next Friday.
Conway Christian hosted Quitman and it was the Bulldogs that got the better of the Eagles in a 52-8 win on the road.
Quitman put up a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to quickly gain a 14-0 lead.
Six seconds into the second quarter, the Bulldogs added to that lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass.
Things only got worse for the Eagles from here as Quitman poured on a trio of scores before halftime to lead 41-0.
The Bulldogs grabbed another touchdown two minutes into the second half to go up 49-0 after a made 2-point attempt.
Conway Christian scored its first points on the year early in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.
Quitman added a field goal near the end of the game to win 52-8.
Conway Christian travels to Hector next Friday, while Quitman travels to Johnson County Westside.
