With the number of COVID cases on the rise, weekend contests have been postponed or moved.
Starting with the University of Central Arkansas Bears and Sugar Bears games; UCA announced Thursday that the Sugar Bears game scheduled for Saturday in the Farris Center has been postponed indefinitely due to “COVID protocols involving the Lipscomb women’s basketball team.”
Lipscomb had to postpone its Wednesday game against North Alabama because of COVID protocol issues. The team wouldn’t have enough eligible players due to COVID guidelines in order to suit up for the Sugar Bears’ home opener.
The Sugar Bears’ home opener will now occur Jan. 15 against North Alabama as part of a doubleheader with the men following the women’s game.
The men’s portion of the doubleheader, however, was delayed to Sunday afternoon in order to “ensure safe travels for the Bisons” because inclement weather is expected along I-40.
The Sunday game will tip off at 2 p.m. inside the Farris Center for the Bears’ home opener.
The Hendrix Warriors women’s basketball team has also experienced COVID issues, so games against Oglethorpe and Berry, which were scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, have been canceled.
Thus, the Hendrix men’s basketball games, which were scheduled to take place after the women’s games on Friday and Saturday, have been moved up to a 6 p.m. start Friday and a noon start Sunday inside Grove Gymnasium.
Likewise, both Conway boys and girls varsity teams did not play at North Little Rock as was scheduled for Friday evening because NLR is closed until Tuesday.
Along with the postponement announcement made Thursday evening, the Conway Wampus Cats Twitter account also announced that a new date for the varsity teams to play was being worked on and will confirm a new date once it's decided upon.
