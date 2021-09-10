It was a mixed bag for area volleyball teams on Thursday as conference play rolled on.
The Conway Lady Cats volleyball team picked up a straight set win over Cabot on Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-14.
The Lady Cats improved to 9-3 on the season and 3-0 in the 7A Central.
Kennedi Wyrick recorded 12 kills, while Olivia Wiedower had 28 assists.
Karis Scott finished with two aces and 14 digs, while Emma Frazier had two aces and Kaylon Neal had two blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a win over Cabot’s junior varsity team.
Conway won both sets with scores of 25-21 and 25-17 to improve to 4-2 on the year and 2-1 in conference play.
Saniyah Rippond recorded five kills and one block.
Ella White finished with nine assists, while Olivia Harris had seven aces and Kim Quinit recorded seven digs.
The Lady Cats travel Tuesday to Fort Smith to take on Northside.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a straight set win over Russellville by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-18.
The Lady Panthers, who improved to 8-4 on the season and 2-0 in 5A West play, will travel Tuesday to northwest Arkansas to take on Siloam Springs.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles lost to Mountain home on the road in four sets to drop to 5-4 on the season and 1-1 in 5A West conference play.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles fell to Baptist Prep in straight sets by scores of 25-10 in all three sets.
Mayflower drops to 3-3 on the season and will host Episcopal on Monday.
The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs picked up a straight-set win over Abundant Life to move to 9-2 on the season.
St. Joseph hosts Dover on Tuesday.
