Winning streaks continue as area high school volleyball teams pick up wins in dominating Tuesday.
The Conway Lady Cats volleyball team disposed of Little Rock Southwest in straight sets to improve to 18-4 on the season and an 8-0 record in 6A Central competition.
The Lady Cats won with sets of 25-3, 25-4 and 25-6 en route to a convincing win over the conference’s newest school.
Laney Killebrew finished with six kills, as did Madison Holloway, who also recorded one block.
Kenley Jordan had 12 assists and Karis Scott recorded eight aces and six digs in the win.
The Conway junior varsity squad also picked up two-set wins over Southwest’s junior varsity with set wins of 25-6 and 25-9 to improve to 9-2 on the season and 7-1 in conference play.
Emily Zimmerman finished with five kills, while Ella White had 17 assists.
Caleigh Ashcraft and Kim Quinit recorded four aces each and Riley Townsell and Zimmerman finished with one block each.
The Lady Cats return to action Thursday as they host North Little Rock.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a huge 5A West conference win against Greenwood in four sets.
Both Greenbrier and Greenwood entered with undefeated conference records, and now the Lady Panthers are in sole possession of first place.
Greenbrier won with sets of 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-21 to improve to 13-4 on the season and 7-0 in conference play.
The Lady Panthers host Van Buren on Thursday.
Vilonia picked up a 3-1 win over Siloam Springs on Tuesday, snapping a five-match losing streak, and improves to 6-8 on the season and 2-4-1 in conference play.
The Lady Eagles won with sets of 25-17, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-21 to beat Siloam Springs.
Vilonia travels Thursday to Alma.
Mayflower picked up a straight-set win over LISA Academy West on Tuesday
The Lady Eagles move to 7-8 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.
Mayflower travels Thursday to Jacksonville Lighthouse.
St. Joseph continued its winning ways, picking up a straight-set win over Maumelle Charter to improve to 18-2 on the season.
St. Joseph hosts Faulkner County Home School on Thursday.
