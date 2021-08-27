HIgh school volleyball teams were in action Thursday as area teams had a solid night.
The Conway Lady Cats varsity team beat Benton in nonconference action in straight sets of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Megan Smith tallied 12 kills, while Olivia Wiedower had 19 assists. Kennedi Wyrick recorded four kills, while tallying 18 digs.
Madison Holloway had two blocks.
The Conway Junior Varsity team also beat Benton across two sets of 25-23 in each set.
Olivia Harris recorded 10 kills and nine digs, while Ella White had 13 assists and Saniyah Rippond had two aces.
Conway travels to Fayetteville on Tuesday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers also improved to 2-0 on the season with a straight set win over Lakeside.
Greenbrier won sets of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-17.
The Lady Panthers travel to Har-Ber on Saturday.
The Mayflower Eagles beat Central Arkansas Christian in straight sets to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Mayflower plays Malvern on Monday.
Conway Christian beat Rose Bud on Thursday in four sets as they improve to 1-0 on the season.
Quitman volleyball improves to 3-0 on the season after a 2-1 win over Salem.
The Lady Bulldogs take on Cotter on Tuesday.
