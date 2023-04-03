Four Faulkner County girls basketball players were named to the Scorebook Live All-Arkansas basketball team.
Scorebook Live is the official content partner for the Arkansas Activities Association.
Conway senior Chloe Clardy is the player of the year for the second consecutive season.
Clardy, who led the Lady Wampus Cats to the Class 6A state title, averaged 24.8 points, 6.4 rebounds 4 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. Clardy will continue her playing career at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., next season.
Mt. Vernon-Enola junior Dessie McCarty was named to the second team. McCarty, who led the Lady Warhawks to the Class 2A state title, averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.
Conway Christian senior Josie Williams was also named to the second team. Williams, who led her team to the Class 2A state title game, averaged 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game. She shot 46.2 percent from three-point range. She will continue her playing career at Harding University in Searcy.
Vilonia sophomore Sidni Middleton was named to the third team. Middleton, who led the Lady Eagles to the Class 5A state title game, averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
The newcomer of the year is Jessieville freshman guard Payton Futch, who averaged 21.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Farmington coach Brad Johnson is the coach of the year. His Lady Cardinals won the Class 4A state title.
First-team members include: Mady Cartwright of Greenwood, Clardy, Alyssa Houston of Benton, Jenna Lawrence of Farmington, Pacious McDaniel of Springdale Har-Ber, Marleigh Sellars of Salem, Jocelyn Tate of North Little Rock and Anna Trusty of Greenwood.
The second team includes: Carlee Casteel of Rogers Heritage, Erianna Gooden of Fort Smith Northside, Maddi Holt of Bergman, Jordan Marshall of Little Rock Central, McCarty, Jayden Porter of Sheridan, Brynn Washam of Mammoth Spring, and Williams.
Third-team members include: Ella Campbell of Bentonville, Lauren Carver of Nashville, Charleen Hudson of Springdale, Middleton, Kiera Neal of Marion, Brooklyn Owens of Rogers, Laylah Reese of Cabot and Whitney Rogers of Little Rock Christian.
Boys team
Jonesboro’s Deion Buford-Wesson is the boys player of the year. He averaged 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from three-point range.
Little Rock Christian freshman guard JJ Andrews is the newcomer of the year. He averaged 16.6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field.
Pine Bluff coach Billy Dixon is the coach of the year. His Zebras won the Class 5A state championship.
First-team members include: Landren Blocker of Little Rock Christian, Annor Boateng of Little Rock Central, Courtney Crutchfield of Pine Bluff, Jai’Chaunn Hayes of White Hall, Rashaud Marshall of Blytheville, Kellen Robinson of Little Rock Episcopal, Layne Taylor of Farmington and Buford-Wesson.
The second team includes: Tucker Anderson of Bentonville West, Terrion Burgess of Benton, Courtland Muldrew of Springdale, Sam Reynolds of Wonderview, Ty Robinson of Lake Hamilton, Isaiah Sealy of Springdale, Taylor Smith of Nettleton and Dallas Thomas of Little Rock Parkview,
Third-team members include: Jermaine Christopher of Cabot, Futch, Isaac Harrell of Jonesboro, Jordon Harris of Pine Bluff, Aundrae Milum of County Line, Cooper Rabjohn of Rector, Markalon Rochell and Blake Shrum of Harrison.
