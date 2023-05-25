x

Players from the North and South line up for the national anthem prior to the 2023 Central Arkansas Senior All-Star Game at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock. 

 Submitted

Four Faulkner County high school baseball players participated in the Central Arkansas Senior All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Conway’s Clay Fisher and Kyler Spencer along with Vilonia’s Ian McCubbin and Jake Vines were members of the North squad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.