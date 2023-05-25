Four Faulkner County high school baseball players participated in the Central Arkansas Senior All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.
Conway’s Clay Fisher and Kyler Spencer along with Vilonia’s Ian McCubbin and Jake Vines were members of the North squad.
The South won 10-8, scoring seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally for the win.
The North led 3-0 after one inning. The South scored single runs in the second and third innings. The North pushed its lead to 6-2 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. After a scoreless seventh, the South scored once in the top of the eighth to make the score 6-2.
The North came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame to lead 8-3 before the South scored seven times in the top of the ninth.
The North was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth.
Gavin Ambush of North Little Rock was the MVP for the North while Jake Jones of Benton was the MVP for the South.
In the bottom of the first, Spencer scored a run on a passed ball. He reached on an RBI single.
Vines had a triple in the bottom of the second but was stranded at third base.
In the bottom of the fifth, Fisher walked and stole second base.
The game was sponsored by First Security Bank.
