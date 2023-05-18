Several area high school baseball players were selected to play in the 2023 Central Arkansas Senior All-Star Game.
The game will be a nine-inning affair Tuesday night at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock starting at 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Several area high school baseball players were selected to play in the 2023 Central Arkansas Senior All-Star Game.
The game will be a nine-inning affair Tuesday night at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock starting at 6 p.m.
Playing for the North will be Conway’s Preston Prock, Kyler Spencer and Clay Fisher; and Vilonia’s Ian McCubbin and Jack Vines. Conway’s Hugh Hill was nominated for the game but not able to attend.
According to a press release from the organizer of the all-star game, Prock and Spencer will be playing at Eastern Oklahoma State. Fisher is committed to ASU Three Rivers. Hill is committed to Richmond. McCubbin is committed to South Arkansas Community College while Vines is uncommitted.
Admission for the game is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.