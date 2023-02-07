Several Faulkner County athletes were named to the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star teams for football, volleyball, dance and cheer this week.
The games will be played in June at the University of Central Arkansas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 2:56 pm
Several Faulkner County athletes were named to the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star teams for football, volleyball, dance and cheer this week.
The games will be played in June at the University of Central Arkansas.
All athletes were selected for the East squads.
Volleyball players include: Olivia Wiedower and Kayla Smith of Conway; and Presli Webb of St. Jospeh.
Football players include: Jamarion “Boogie” Carr and Aaron Smith of Conway.
Cheerleaders include: Jacey Swindle of Conway and Catherine Rayburn of Quitman.
Dance team members include: Andrey Swain and Meg Holland of Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.