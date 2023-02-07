x

St. Joseph's Presli Webb gets a hit during action last season. Webb was selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Game this June at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

 Courtesy of St. Joseph Schools

Several Faulkner County athletes were named to the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star teams for football, volleyball, dance and cheer this week.

The games will be played in June at the University of Central Arkansas.

