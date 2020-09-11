It was another rough Friday for area high school football teams as Conway was the lone winner.
Conway was the lone area team to lock in a win as it beat Jonesboro on the road in a 49-28 high-scoring affair.
A long 72-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cross Jumper to junior Kavon Pointer.
However, Conway rattle off two consecutive rushing touchdowns by senior Jamaal Bethune to take a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter
A Jonesboro field goal cut the lead down to four before another Bethune touchdown gave Conway a 21-10 lead.
Then, a passing touchdown from senior quarterback Ben Weese to junior Manny Smith gave Conway a 28-10 lead.
Jonesboro added another touchdown before Weese connected with senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon for a 61-yard strike and a 35-13 lead.
Jonesboro connected on a 59-yard touchdown pass while Weese ran for a 2-yard score to make the score 42-20 in Conway’s favor.
Both teams added another score with Bethune running for his fourth touchdown of the game for Conway to leave with a 49-28 win over the Hurricane.
The Wampus Cats have a bit of a break before kicking off conference play against North Little Rock at home Oct. 2.
The Greenbrier Panthers took on 4A power Arkadelphia on the road without several starters, and came away with a 35-28 loss to the Badgers.
Things started off on a bad foot as junior quarterback Noah Hogan was picked off and the interception was returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers answered with a 4-yard passing touchdown from Hogan to senior Trey Havens, tying the game at 7.
Arkadelphia once again took advantage on a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, but Greenbrier once again answered as Hogan ran for a 6-yard touchdown.
The Panthers then took the lead on a 31-yard passing touchdown from Hogan to junior Jacob Mathis, taking a 21-14 lead.
As was the theme for this game, the Badgers answered on a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
But, it was a pair of consecutive touchdowns that allowed Arkadelphia to take a 35-21 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers put a final touchdown on the board, but it wasn’t enough as it was Greenbrier’s second consecutive loss.
The Panthers look to get back on track Sept. 25 as they travel to Morrilton for 5A West competition.
The Vilonia Eagles traveled to Maumelle looking to break a losing streak to the Hornets, but ultimately fell 21-8.
It was a low-scoring affair throughout much of the game with Vilonia’s offense struggling for much of the game.
After forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs, the Hornets took an early 7-0 lead on a 6-yard strike.
Maumelle added a second score in the closing moments of the first half on a 2-yard rushing touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.
That score remained throughout the third quarter and wasn’t changed until Vilonia finally got on the board with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Seth Kirk.
A 2-point conversion cut the Maumelle lead down to six with 7:40 left to play.
On their next possession, the Eagles struggled to get anything going, forcing a turnover on downs.
Maumelle ran the clock down to 12 seconds left in the game before Vilonia took over one final time.
However, junior quarterback Austin Myers was picked off with the interception going back the other way for a touchdown, making the final score 21-8.
Vilonia hosts Russellville next Friday.
Mayflower traveled to Fountain Lake High School and struggled throughout, falling behind 35-0 before finally getting on the board in the game’s closing moments on a quarterback keeper, ultimately losing 35-7.
Mayflower looks to bounce back Sept. 25 in a road contest against Paris.
Conway Christian saw a similar outcome as 3A Atkins hung 42 first-half points on the board and never looked back as CCS lost 42-0.
Conway Christian will look to bounce back next week at home against Perryville.
