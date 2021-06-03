The Arkansas Activities Association announced Wednesday its all-state baseball, soccer and softball rosters after the conclusion of the Weekend of Champions from May 20-22.
At the Class 6A level in boys soccer, Jacob Chalk, Samuel Chesshir, Ty Fisher and Eli Stuart were named all-staters from Conway, while Lady Cats Hope Chagnon and Audrey Joyner were named all-staters on the Class 6A girls’ side.
In Class 5A, Thomas Osborn and Bradley Turnage from Greenbrier received recognition on the boys’ side, while Kelsey Demers, Aubry Fox, Tigist Hommes and Melissa Rios from Greenbrier got recognition from the girls’ side. Vilonia’s Farrah Hopkins also received all-state recognition.
At the Class 2A level, Conway Christian’s Katie Bowman received recognition on the girls side along with St. Joseph’s Lilly Hill, Ruby Jones and Mandy Larios.
On the boys’ side, Ethan Hambuchen, Christian Skinner and Jackson Tucker from St. Joseph received all-state recognition.
For soccer all-tournament teams, Conway’s Chalk, Hayden Hull and Jason Martinez received recognition, while Regan Graff from Conway got recognition on the girls’ side.
Greenbrier’s Thomas Osborn and Rios were named all-tournament members, while St. Joseph’s Matt Brurman and Hill also received all-tournament nods.
In softball, Conway’s Katlyn Erickson and Katelyn Conrad, Vilonia’s Hope Johnson, Mayflower’s Autumn Fuller, Quitman’s Kassie Rhodes and Mt. Vernon-Enola’s Kassidy McJunkins all received all-state selections.
In baseball, Conway’s Hugh Hill, Greenbrier’s Isaac Hulse, St. Joseph’s Collin Coney and Guy-Perkins’ Aaron Passmore all received all-state nods.
