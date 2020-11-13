There was a lot of scoring across the four area schools in play Friday.
One week removed from giving up 70 points to Bryant, Conway bounced back to put up 66 points of its own in a 66-21 win over Springdale.
The Wampus Cats scored 38 unanswered over the game’s first 16 minutes to put their sights ahead to next Friday.
The scoring party got started with a 41-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ben Weese to senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon.
Weese threw his second touchdown of the game for 16 yards to junior running back Manny Smith.
After Conway recovered a Springdale fumble, the Wampus Cats got their third score of the game on a 29-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Jamarion Carr.
A 28-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Adrian Mejia made the score 24-0 with 54 seconds left in the first half.
Then, a bad snap from Springdale and recovery by Conway led to a 46-yard touchdown pass from Weese to wide receiver Micah Mosby on the following play.
Senior running back Jamaal Bethune ran for a 43-yard score to give the Wampus Cats a 38-0 lead with 8:24 left in the first half.
Springdale finally got on the board on a 24-yard run by senior Andre Sparks before Conway put another seven on the board – a Weese to junior wide receiver West Boudreaux connection from 36 yards out.
Senior running back Andrew Sides ran for Conway’s final two scores – one from one yard out and the other from 18.
Springdale added a pair of scores late, but it wasn’t enough.
Conway moves on to the second round of the 7A State Playoffs to take on Fayetteville.
Greenbrier also had its game decided early on as it won 43-28, but it wasn’t without some sparks late.
Like Conway, the Panthers piled on unanswered points as they put 43 on the board within the game’s first 16 minutes.
Junior quarterback Cooper Wilcox and senior James Engelkes combined for a trio of scores – one from 20 yards out, another from eight and the final from 14.
Junior running back Dawson Spencer also grabbed a pair of touchdowns with one coming from 16 yards out and the other from seven.
Greenbrier’s other score came from a 22-yard touchdown pass from Wilcox to junior wide receiver Thatcher Strack.
Brookland got on the board before halftime on a 25-yard touchdown pass, but the game was already under the sportsmanship rule by the time the two teams came back onto the field for the second half.
In the second half, Greenbrier put in their backups and Brookland started scoring, eventually coming within one yard of making it a one score game, but fumbled the ball in the end zone, which allowed the Panthers to recover and sit on the ball.
Greenbrier moves on to play Magnolia next Friday.
For the first time in 12 years, Vilonia won a playoff game and it won big late with a 60-21 win over Watson Chapel.
Heading into the final frame with an 11-point lead, the Eagles looked to gain some ground on Watson Chapel.
That they did as the Eagles scored four times in the fourth to secure a second round berth.
Junior running back Seth Kirk got the party started as he rushed for a 51-yard touchdown.
Then, junior wide receiver Kannon Bartlett ran for a 31-yard touchdown off a Jessiah Nelson interception.
Then a pick-six from junior defensive back Jarkell Lovelace from 32 yards out put Vilonia ahead 53-21 with 7:22 left.
The Eagles scored for the final time on a 52-yard run by junior Lane Hunter.
Vilonia moves on to play Hot Springs Lakeside in the second round.
At press time Friday, Quitman was holding onto a 54-30 lead over Murfreesboro in the Bulldogs’ first-ever home playoff game.
With a win, Quitman moves on to play East Poinsett County in the second round of the 2A State Playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.