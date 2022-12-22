Area basketball teams were at it big time in the last week before taking a break for Christmas.
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles went 2-0 in their last two games, beating St. Joseph and England.
In the 82-22 win over St. Joseph, Conway Christian led 38-8 after one quarter and 65-12 at halftime.
Conley Gibson led Conway Christian 28 points, 25 coming in the first quarter. Brooklyn Pratt had 12. Josie Williams scored 10. Scoring six each were Kara Keathley, Mallory Malone and Anna Hartley. Lily Brister and Mary Helton scored four points each. Emma Carver and Makayla Walker had three points each.
Kate Nabholz led St. Joseph with 10 points. Kaitlyn Kordsmeier had three. Scoring two each were Izzie Garrett, Livi Williams, Ella Rose and Mandy Larois.
In the 71-48 win over England, Conway Christian led 27-4 after one quarter and 47-16 at halftime.
Williams led Conway Christian with 25 points. Keathley had 18. Pratt scored 13. Malone scored nine. Gibson and Brister had three points each.
Conway Christian Eagles
Conway Christian knocked off cross-town rival Conway St. Joseph 53-47 last week.
The game was close throughout with Conway Christian leading 26-25 at halftime. The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 15-7 in the third quarter to get some distance. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 15-12 in the final eight minutes.
Aaron Lovelace led Conway Christian with 12 points. Cooper Ellis had 11. Hudson Welch scored 10. Bryce Keathley and Miles Dickinson had six points each. Deagan Meeks and Lucas Corbin had three points each. Tyson Hindmarsh added two.
Max Longing led St. Joseph with 19 points. Daniel Trusty had nine. Ethan Hambuchen had six. Jake Rappold and Nicholas French had four points each. Alex Tucker scored three. Logan Bruich added two.
Greenbrier Lady Panthers
Greenbrier fell to Watson Chapel 60-54 on Dec. 16.
Greenbrier led 9-6 after one quarter but trailed 27-24 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats then outscored the Lady Panthers 23-13 in the third quarter. Greenbrier tried to come back in the fourth, outscoring Watson Chapel 18-10 but it wasn’t enough.
Jade Steele led Greenbrier with 18 points. Annabeth McKenzie scored nine. Destiny Steele had eight. Abbey Bangs had six. Jojo Jerry and Ashlynn Newton had five points each. Hallie Wharton added three.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
